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September 2026

Protesting a Genocide Gets You Expelled and Arrested, Gang-Raping a Woman Gets You Neither
There are 3,428 billionaires in this world. There are 8 billion of us.
  Miranda Vidak
How Much Longer Are We Going to Let Zionist Billionaires and Oligarchs Silence Us?
Ed Sheeran doesn’t take sides, unless it’s the side of the military industrial complex.
  Miranda Vidak
Islamophobia Was Invented by Zionists and Dutifully Adopted by Right-Wing Factions
Let’s just call a spade a spade.
  Miranda Vidak
The Case of Moral Licensing
The Pink problem.
  Miranda Vidak
Call the SWAT Team, Mayor Mamdani Has a New Media Team With a Signal Chat
And they are not afraid to use it!
  Miranda Vidak
Excuse Me, the Hulk is Speaking
How long will Zionists and oligarchs in power keep trying to smear Mark Ruffalo as antisemitic for simply asking for a better, more transparent world?
  Miranda Vidak

August 2026

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