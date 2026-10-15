Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris Dixon's avatar
Chris Dixon
Oct 15Edited

Like you said, not one corrupt mainstream media organization is covering this. You know, don’t show that Israel burns Palestinians alive.

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HalaUs's avatar
HalaUs
Oct 16

… while listening to their cries on the phones

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