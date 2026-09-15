Antagolist

Antagolist

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LAV O’Reilly's avatar
LAV O’Reilly
Sep 17

As long as people like Ed Sheeran, pink, Taylor swift and the like keep getting on their knees to worship them, the billionaires and oligarchs will keep enjoying the power they have to do absolutely anything, to absolutely anyone, including children

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MJ's avatar
MJ
Sep 19

Ed Sheeran is hideous inside and out

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