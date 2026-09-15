Ed Sheeran and Maklemore at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2014, Las Vegas + Robert Kraft at the bottom, lurking to take away your freedoms

I can’t say I’m surprised by Macklemore being removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour. When you have been watching Zionism in play for the past four years, you know their modus operandi, probably better than they do at this point.

Have you ever met a group who’s so painfully predictable? Also boring, while they’re at it? They are so unbelievably boringly predictable while also being extremely violently deranged about their ideology.

It seems to never stop.

Mauling civilization in Gaza and the West Bank, or working overtime in the West, silencing prominent voices for Palestine by removing our loudspeakers and demolishing our freedom of speech.

The technique is always the same. A prominent person (Macklemore) publicly states their support for Palestine, then pro-Israel hasbarist or entertainer (Pink) enters the picture to move the conversation from the suffering of the Palestinians to the safety of Jews, and one or the other billionaire Zionist (Kraft) uses their power to remove the opportunities from all those who dare to draw attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Whether it’s Macklemore, Bardem, or Ruffalo; whether it’s Pink, Laura Loomer, or Noa Tishby; whether it’s Robert Kraft or Larry Ellison—there’s always a hasbarist and Zionist billionaire tag-team shutting down legit conversation.

Ed Sheeran removed Macklemore from his tour at the request of Robert Kraft, a Zionist billionaire and owner of Gillette Stadium. As I said, this was expected to happen. Pink using her white woman tears to shift people’s attention from images of the leveled Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombs, on a display at MetLife Stadium, to a conversation about the safety of Jews, a month before the midterm elections, only proves the point that entertainment is a key leg of the machinery working to maintain Zionism and acceptance of Israel as an occupying force in Palestine.

Robert Kraft

It’s fruitless to analyze who Robert Kraft is: a mega donor to AIPAC, charged in a prostitution ring in Florida, led numerous delegations to Israel, organized multiple trips of the NFL players to Israeli military sites, funded millions of dollars to Israel and the IDF, launched a $1 million grant to fight the BDS movement, and so on.

There’s no point in getting into his deplorable character. All the American Zionist billionaires are the same; they are criminals who use their power to evade the law, amass wealth in unethical ways, shift it all to Israel, fund the IDF and illegal settlements, and lobby the US Congress for more money and arms for Israel.

They are like Pokemons, but with access to nuclear weapons.

I want to focus on the statement he released, admitting he called Ed Sheeran to ban Macklemore from The Loop Tour. Published by Variety, Robert Kraft confirms the Zionist strategy talking points we all heard 7 million times in the past four years alone:

“Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech. Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line."

Antisemitic rhetoric and imagery:

Aerial view of the 82% of the Gaza Strip destroyed by the Israeli bombs

He’s serious here. Again, in case you missed it, he claims that: “Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

Imagery they believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community:

The Gaza Strip under 85,000 tons of bombs dropped by the IDF

This is the same if I were to beat someone up, then tell them their bruises are offensive and hurtful to me.

And he continues:

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas, a United States and globally (including Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan) designated terrorist organization whose horrific actions have caused immeasurable suffering for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

So this is not about denying anyone the right to advocate for innocent Palestinians, but I will make a call to remove you from the rest of the tour so you cannot advocate for the innocent Palestinians?

Gotcha.

He’s not done.

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate. Over many decades, I have directed resources to Palestine and created athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Palestinians who I admire and respect. Standing with the Palestinian people and standing against Hamas, antisemitism and hate should not be mutually exclusive.”

Also, I noticed something interesting here. A shift. Robert Kraft’s statement talks a lot about the Palestinian people, a subject they never mention when they talk about Jewish unsafety. He’s pretending, of course, he couldn’t care less about Palestinian suffering; he pays for the bombs dropped on them. Nonetheless, I find his attempt to misrepresent his investments in Palestinian “athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities” as a sign they are well aware they have no support or allies in the real world, as Hasan Piker pointed out. He knows where the public stands and obviously sees the need to cater to us.

As I already mentioned, he never invested anything in Palestinian opportunities.

Of course, he did not miss the opportunity to label the advocacy for Palestinian rights to self-determination and the end of military occupation as hate speech. “Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.”

Tactic

This is a played-out tactic that doesn’t mean anything anymore.

Every time a public figure draws attention to the violence inflicted on the Palestinian people, especially by showing images alongside it, as Macklemore did at the Met Life, the focus is instantly shifted from Israel’s war crimes to antisemitism and hate speech labels, moving the conversation away from the military occupation of Palestine and the enormous suffering of the Palestinian people onto comforting Jews by constantly having to repeat that the horrific violence in Gaza being displayed in no way means hatred of Jewish people, while painting the person who drew attention to Palestinian suffering as problematic, hateful, and inciting violence.

There’s no philosophy here, folks. The reason why Israel has been able to commit an ethnic cleansing of Palestine is a well-oiled chain.

IDF is killing people off the Palestinian land.

Israeli politicians are making sure the mission is completed.

American Zionists are funding US politicians to let it happen and fund it.

Billionaire Zionist families are funding violent settlers in the West Bank to take more land.

The Israeli government is pretending they are condemning their criminals while arming them.

American hasbarists are propagandizing the American and Western public about Israel defending itself while downplaying Palestinian suffering.

Numerous American Zionist non-profit “organizations” are smearing people protesting this violence.

American pro-Israel entertainers are complaining about Jewish safety to shift the conversation from the horrific suffering of the Palestinian people.

American Zionist billionaires are removing opportunities from people speaking out, and neutral, apolitical people like Ed Sheeran glue it all together.

Leverage

Ed Sheeran had the opportunity to make a real change here.

This was the moment when, if he had said no to removing Macklemore from his tour, he could have used his leverage as a superstar to fight for the right to freely say: killing of any people is simply wrong, and we won’t stand for it.

He had the opportunity to weaken the use of antisemitism as a weapon to silence artists or anyone plainly saying that the wholesale slaughter of any people must be stopped.

But he caved to this criminal.

There is no excuse, in the age of social media, to still dance to the tune of the billionaire class.

They have the power of wealth, but they don’t have the fame and attention that entertainers command. That is why Zionists are always next to talent, as handlers or managers, because they want to impose their ideology on performers who command the attention of millions.

Zionists know they do not have that power themselves, so they conspire to manage it, direct it, condition it. Exactly how Robert Kraft just managed Ed Sheeran into removing Macklemore from his tour.

Macklemore, The Loop Tour, photo by Arnaud Finistre

Ed Sheeran is worth $400 million. His career would have been fine. We would have supported him whether he filled arenas or not.

As for Ed Sheeran’s “typical apolitical stance” of “not taking sides:”

Ed only takes a side when it’s the side of the military industrial complex.

Supremacy

What does this Ed Sheeran, Macklemore, Pink, and Robert Kraft situation show us?

There’s no getting around it, folks. Zionism is simply supremacy. Call it white supremacy, call it Jewish supremacy, the core structure is the same.

Zionism is operating under the idea of Jewish life being more significant than the Palestinian life or any other life. They live by the conviction that, in order for Jews to be safe, Palestinians must silently die, away from the view of the world.

Zionists understand that the population outside of their ideology will never consent to that view, so they use hasbara to propagandize people about Israel, use their power to silence voices showcasing Palestinian suffering, and then use antisemitism to silence criticism by calling it hate speech and incitement to violence.

Zionism is also fascism

It claims to represent the Jewish people’s right to a homeland, when in reality, it exists to protect the crimes of Israel by buying politicians to fund it and support it, while destroying the lives of those who oppose it.

In the aftermath of Macklemore being removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour, Zionists on social media were gloating.

They weren’t talking about coexistence or asking for the safety of both Jewish and Palestinian people.

They were gloating over having the power to remove someone from public view and take away their opportunities simply because they spoke out against Israel’s actions in Palestine.

And that, my friends, is supremacy.

It’s literally flexing power to remove any conversation about Palestine and take away the livelihoods and careers of people who dare to show the world what’s happening in Gaza.

Pink

While Pink is posting statements about feeling unsafe because Macklemore showed images of destruction in Gaza, she started a campaign that resulted in taking away his job:

"You don't have to agree with one thing Israel's government does to not want the Jewish family two rows down from you to be scared or targeted at a concert. That's the only thing I'm asking anybody for.”

How unsafe and scared is the American Zionist millionaire, laughing about at the US Open all weekend, who is able to initiate stripping a man of his livelihood?

Pink at the US Open, 2026

The tide has changed.

We all jumped online to condemn John Malkovich for going to perform at ‘The Music Critic’ in Israel, and he cancelled his trip to Tel Aviv. We condemned Pink for attacking Macklemore, and her career outside the Zionists’ circles is forever over.

You have the power.

You are a consumer, buyer, listener, concertgoer. You can force these people to understand what kind of people, celebrities, and artists we will support, and the absolute moral clarity we demand when it comes to the mass murder of the Palestinian people.

“There is no thanks for a duty”

Anyone who doesn’t see it as their duty to use their voice and influence to bring about change, or at the very least raise awareness about ending the military occupation of the Palestinian people, shouldn’t be in your circle or have your support. Your attention is currency, and your consumer dollars are power.

Act accordingly!

💵 💶

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