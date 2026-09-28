Cornell University entrance.

I’m not stunned by any atrocity, crime, horror, or suffering of any kind I hear about anymore. You know by now who rules you, you know all about pedophiles in government carving children, you know about the Epstein class blackmailing their way to power, you know about the Zionist donor class that are okay with exterminating a population for their ideology—what is it to be stunned with anymore?

Don’t confuse this in any way with doom and hopelessness—au contraire, this planet is beautiful, life has so much joy—those who rule us are creating this reality for everyone. What are we doing about it?

There are 3,428 billionaires in this world.

About 500-700 of them are significant political and academic donors.

There are 8 billion of us.

What happened at Cornell University?

According to ABC News, prosecutors in central New York say they are reopening the investigation of alleged "gang rape" at a Cornell University fraternity in 2024 after a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month sparked outrage about the incident.

It’s not alleged. It’s a gang rape. Perpetrators talked about it in the Snapchat group chat.

The story is a classic.