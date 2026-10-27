There’s an election in Israel today. We know that because we are forced to know everything about that country, spending all our waking hours investigating it and trying to figure out why they are the way they are. I know more about Israel than I know about my own country of birth, and this is the most vile thing they could have done to us. I want to go back to a time when I didn’t have a single thought about them. But alas, because of the Palestinian people, we can no longer allow ourselves the luxury of ignorance.

Let me tell you all about the election today, what the rules are, who the candidates are, and how the Israeli electoral system works:

…

…

…

Just kidding.

Who gives a fuck?

Nothing will change. You’ll get Netanyahu again, who will continue what he has been doing for 60 years, or you’ll get an XYZ continuing the same path.

You’ll get a genocide, or you’ll get a genocide.

About that genocide

There is a new UN report published by the New York Times stating Israel has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the ceasefire has been declared.

Israel Has Committed Genocidal Acts in Gaza Since Cease-Fire, U.N. Human Rights Panel Says

“The report, delivered to the U.N. General Assembly, noted that between the cease-fire announced on Oct. 10, 2025, and the end of September 2026, Israeli airstrikes, artillery and gunfire had killed 1,431 Palestinians in Gaza, including 300 children. The report rejected a claim in May by the Board of Peace set up by President Trump that the cease-fire had “largely held.””

The panel also accuses Israel of committing crimes against humanity in the West Bank. Israel condemned the report.

Let’s repeat that:

Israel has continued the genocide of the Palestinian people during a declared and signed “ceasefire” agreement.

And the reporters in front of the Israeli poll places are conducting the exit poll results as I type this, asking Israelis about who they voted for. Almost every answer has to do with Arabs: “I voted for the one that will make sure we don’t see any Arabs here.”

And two days ago, Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted an AI pic of an atomic bomb over; what is that down there, Tel Aviv? It looks more like the Freedom One tower to me. Is he threatening to nuke New York if he loses the election?

Translation of his tweet:

The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis.



The staged and fabricated storms that crop up every so often are designed to divert attention from the one thing that matters most: completing the work in Iran.



This touches on the physical existence of every single person here.



We have another two years of Trump to finish the work in Iran, and there’s no telling what will come after that—whether it’s Kamala Harris or some other mediocre figure.



This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission.



Qatar, Haredim, Urik, conscription, alerts.

It’s all one giant smokescreen to hide the single issue that towers above everything else by a wide margin.

If two atomic bombs fall in the center of the country, who will care about all these fake storms?



Future generations will not forgive us if we miss the historic window of opportunity that allows us to try and complete the most critical mission facing our generation.



This won’t happen with a prime minister who is held by the throat by the Muslim Brotherhood and terror enablers.



This won’t happen with a prime minister who can’t pick up the phone and have a continuous, intimate conversation with Trump.



This won’t happen with a prime minister who can’t withstand the pressure of a TV interview.



The hatred for Netanyahu, as all-consuming as it is for an entire camp, won’t help against the Iranian nuclear threat.



Anyone who cares about their own physical existence, that of their family, and their loved ones should have a trembling hand before voting for someone who won’t be able to complete the mission, thereby condemning themselves and their family to the danger of a second Holocaust, because of their political hatred or some foolish, insignificant blood libel storm.

I’m so fucking tired of these people. I’m exhausted by their bloodthirst and how absolutely shamelessly they lie. As if talking can bend reality.

They have been lying for so many centuries that they really actually think words can bend reality.

That’s why you see all their trash influencers still talking their heads off, even though they see the comment section and absolutely everyone on earth taking a piss at them. Well, that, and the 7k.

No apartheid, they say? Violently attacking their Arab citizens of Israel, preventing them from casting the vote? Also, what about 700,000 violent settlers who can vote, but not the Palestinians who live in the same area? “The only democracy in the Middle East.”

We have been breaking down these people for years now, and we can keep repeating it until we’re blue in the face. Nothing will change with this election. The only thing that will change, if Netanyahu loses, is the tone of voice.

This new person, if elected, will be more palatable to a world angered by Netanyahu’s (and his party’s) radical rhetoric while being exactly the same in action, if not worse.

If Netanyahu loses, you can be sure the Zionists’ goal is to put a softer image on more devious plans to come.

Israel will never change, because it was never meant to function as a proper civic state. It was only ever meant to maintain the appearance of one.

Everything that angers you about Israel, its crimes, its inability to live alongside its neighbors, its constant coercion of the world into supporting those crimes, can be traced back to this one quote:

“It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organization for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.”

Now go check who said it and who posted it on their website. Free Palestine, until Palestine is free!

Antagolist stays independent because readers like you fund it directly. A paid subscription from you helps make it possible!

Become a paid subscriber