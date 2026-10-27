Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edge Notes's avatar
Edge Notes
Oct 27

I'm uncomfortable with how hard the Mein Kampf quote hits.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Miranda Vidak and others
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.