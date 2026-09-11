Antagolist

Antagolist

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Gary D. Waugh's avatar
Gary D. Waugh
Sep 27

I've liked everything I've seen on Mamdami, he comes across as a genuinely good and honourable man.

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Nonya
Sep 27

And just why should it be 'offensive' for the Mayor of a city to show up at one of the most important events in the very city he governs? On the contrary, it would be quite disturbing and 'offensive' if he didn't show up. Maybe THAT is what these hate-mongers really wanted. Then they would really have a reason to disparage him all day long. Sadly for them, Mamdani didn't play into their hands.

And all else aside, for those of us who like to have a 'good (logical) reason' to hate somebody, just what exactly is the connection between Mamdani and 9/11? Pray tell.

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