Brooklyn Bridge, September 11, 2002. Photo—Henny Ray Abrams

I cannot comprehend how Muslim people find the energy to deal with the Islamophobia they face every single day. I’m exhausted just watching it unfold day in and day out, and lately, the sheer hostility coming from right-wing factions and/or Zionists has made it unbearable to watch.

And I’m just watching.

Islamophobia was invented by Zionists and dutifully adopted by right-wing factions. Let’s just call a spade a spade.

I watch my Muslim friends, famous Muslims, Muslim politicians, and I’m struck by how much dignity and grace they show in the face of it. What kind of upbringing must you have to remain this composed while some of the worst people on earth call you out for things that are the exact opposite of what you have actually done, defaming you in the process? How absolutely evolved must a religion be to teach people to endure this with such dignity?

And maybe, just maybe, this elevated state is exactly why they are hated by so many morally rotten souls?

The Mayor

I cannot watch it. How does he do it? Just take it, smiling through it all, months and weeks of the worst people on earth discussing how offensive it would be if he shows up to the 9/11 anniversary commemoration.

All while he has been commemorating it for weeks. Per New York Times:

He met with firefighters at firehouses that suffered terrible grave losses on that day, including Ladder 118 in Brooklyn and Engine 24 and Ladder 5 in SoHo.

He went to Bellevue Hospital to talk with survivors of the attacks, families of victims, and patients suffering ongoing health complications related to the day.

Last week, he issued executive orders formally honoring victims and their families and empowering city agencies to better respond to sudden emergencies.

On Monday, his office released a trove of documents about the air quality near ground zero in the months after the attacks.

And on Tuesday, hours before the conservative politicians held their news conference, Mr. Mamdani held his own in the City Hall rotunda.

The most mind-blowing part of this Islamophobia/Mamdani equation is Rudy Giuliani, whose administration was responsible for numerous post 9/11 deaths, having the gall to make a public statement in his Newsmax interview, saying, “Having lost friends there and being very close to many of the families, it offends me that he’s coming.”

On Tuesday, the Mamdani administration released nearly 200,000 pages of post-9/11 air quality reports. And in those documents, per NBC New York, there is a trove of paperwork within which some notes suggest city officials knew of the potential environmental dangers and legal exposure in the early aftermath of the terror attacks.

NBC reports that one undated internal document—a letter to Giuliani’s deputy mayor, Robert Harding—listed various potential grounds for lawsuits against the city, including health advisories that caused people to return to the area too soon, causing toxic exposure.

The most recent figures for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 count roughly 5,900 cancer deaths among people affected by the WTC exposure and roughly 9,700 total deaths from illnesses associated with the exposure.

This is what Rudi Guliani has done. And he’s offended a current mayor who is trying to expose these irregularities for the people who have died as a result of this negligence—might show up at the commemoration.

I hate it here.

This is what our ruling class is. Criminals of the highest degree, inventing things to pass the blame on immigrants, Muslims, socialists; anyone that challenges their status quo, corruption, and moral rot.

Smiling while greeting

Zohran Mamdani greeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 9/11 commemoration

Naturally, Mayor Mamdani came to the 9/11 commemoration. There was absolutely no reality in which the gang-bang of Zionists, right-wingers, Islamophobes, warmongers, and the worst people on earth weren’t going to find something on Mamdani to propagandize their base.

Not just find—look for. Invent.

And they did. i24News reported on the grave offense of smiling. Zohran greeted AOC, and they smiled for 4 seconds while exchanging pleasantries.

Call the SWAT Team.

I’m exhausted.

Aren’t you exhausted?

By the hypocrisy.

Of the worst people in our government, responsible for so much grief and pain, former presidents responsible for millions of deaths around the world, present at the same commemoration, with no one in legacy media scrutinizing their behavior.

Do you know why this man frustrates these Islamophobes so much? Mayor Mamdani? Not because he’s a radical Muslim, like they like to gaslight you in the legacy media, but because he ISN’T. He angers them because his behavior, demeanor, work ethic, and accomplishments break decades-long Islamophobia gaslighting about what Muslims are and why you should fear them.

If you want to know the truth, always look around at what’s happening and who is there when legacy media turns their camera off.

After all was said and done, and the worst people in office came, took pictures, and left—Mayor Mamdani, the one whose presence was “offensive” due to a crime of being 9 years old when the towers fell, the one who is “laughing” in the faces of the victims’ families, a “terrorist,” an “Islamist,” a “jihadist”—was the only politician that stayed to actually have a one-on-one conversation with each family member of the 9/11 victims.

What a world.

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