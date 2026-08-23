Portrait of Hind Rajab on a Barcelona beach

After two years of creating cover for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, mainstream media finally published a piece this week informing us that Israel did, in fact, slaughter a 5-year-old child, her family, and the paramedics who came to rescue her.

BREAKING NEWS: The Wehrmacht admitted it killed a child in 2024 with 355 bullets and will investigate itself.

CNN informed us that “Israeli military admits for first time to firing on car carrying 5-year-old Hind Rajab as it opens criminal probe,” while the BBC informed us that “Israel confirms soldiers fired at car in which Hind Rajab was killed and opens criminal investigation.”

Huge undertaking. Do they have enough people?

Two and a half years later, we finally know the truth, thanks to CNN, BBC, and co. Top-notch journalism.

Israel admitted it killed her, and it will investigate itself to determine how a 5-year-old child was riddled with 355 bullets in an area where Palestinian children represent a demographic threat to the state of Israel.

Legacy media openly writing about Israel’s war crimes; times are changing, right?

No, times aren’t changing. Mainstream media didn’t suddenly grow a conscience. This is a journalistic trick. These reports mean absolutely nothing. Mainstream media are once more assisting Israel to manipulate their war from accountability.

What’s the play here? Why now?

Media + Israel, two historical partners in crime, took on this project in tandem. There are two parts, two missions, and each is doing its part to make sure Israel never answers for its monstrous war crimes.

Mainstream media’s part

I wrote this article in 2023, exactly one month before Hind Rajab was murdered. Check it out; it’s a very useful detection tool, or a shit-o-meter for your favorite media, something I figured out very early in this Zionist-powered game.

There are three tricks media is playing on us in order to cover, justify, and help Israel complete its ethnic cleansing endeavor without interruption.

Trick #1 — Reporting on something we already know about

The New York Times does this impeccably. Throughout Israel’s genocide in Gaza over the past four years, they have repeatedly published articles like Israeli Military Admits Fault in 2 Deadly Strikes in Central Gaza, months later, about crimes that have already happened, crimes they never reported on, and crimes we already know about. Or articles like What Happened in Israel’s Deadliest Attacks in Gaza, again, something we already saw on our phones, months before they published it.

These months, or even years late “reports” are always published in an obligatory passive voice, a directive straight from Tel Aviv, no doubt. Palestinians are never killed, only mysteriously found dead.

When respectable, legacy media reports on something we already know about, there’s nothing at stake for the ethnostate they are trying to shield from public scrutiny. We already know this information from social media. This is not journalism—it would be if they actually reported on it, when it actually happened, to inform you. The reason why they’re publishing these reports after the fact is to create an illusion of impartiality.

Trick #2 — Making both sides in this “conflict” equal

This trick is a masterclass in media manipulation—understood only if you have knowledge of world history or are willing to spend hours daily informing yourself.

“It’s not a genocide; it’s a war. Israel is fighting Hamas militants.”

A nuclear superpower cannot fight a militia made up of orphans whose only means of resisting their occupiers are makeshift rockets and stolen rifles.

When mainstream media reports on both sides in the manner of—well, they sent the rocket, and then we launched an airstrike, and then they sent some fireworks, and then we bombed a refugee camp—it makes this “war” appear equal. It’s not equal, and it’s not a war. It’s a deliberate erasure of an entire people.

Mainstream media invite guests on TV shows in a tit-for-tat format, inviting people on both sides to condemn the actions of the opposite side; will you condemn the Hamas rockets, or will you condemn the Israeli airstrikes—this is a deliberate editorial process, a well-thought-out tactic for you to forget the context and the issue here: 5.5 million people from one population are living at the mercy of, under the rule of, and under the military occupation of another population.

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Trick #3 — “Criticizing” Israel

Notice the words legacy media never uses while criticizing Israel. Media will never say the word genocide even when the number of victims crosses the threshold of other declared genocides in history, even when the genocidal intent has been heard from the mouths of Israeli government officials, soldiers, and supporters. Media will criticize some particular policy of Israel’s state but won’t ever discuss the apartheid and the military occupation carried out by the Israeli state.

They won’t print how the structural situation is fundamentally one of occupation and dispossession. This is how legacy media is assisting in upholding Israel’s status quo. To convince you of this circle of violence from both sides. Use the guise of safety to keep the military occupation running, indefinitely. Maintain the ethnostate.

Israel’s part

Why is Israel finally admitting that it riddled Hind Rajab’s tiny body with 355 bullets and killed the paramedics who came to rescue her, after vehemently denying it for two and a half years?

Because they want to create an illusion of accountability.

Why now?

Because Israel is facing renewed legal scrutiny over its genocide in Gaza and its strikes in Lebanon and in the region.

TRT World reports:

Under the Rome Statute’s complementarity regime, the International Criminal Court is only meant to step in when a state is “unwilling or unable” to genuinely investigate its own nationals, which means a state facing prosecution has a direct incentive to manufacture the appearance of domestic proceedings before the admissibility question is decided against it.

“Israel is currently subject to active ICC proceedings, faces genocide referrals before the ICJ, and is operating under the July 2024 Advisory Opinion finding its occupation violates peremptory norms. Under Article 17 of the Rome Statute, a state may challenge admissibility before the ICC by demonstrating that genuine domestic investigations are underway. The timing of the announcement lines up with Israel losing ground on its case before the ICC, not with any new evidence coming to light.”

— Nasir Qadri, international law practitioner and critical legal scholar at Koc University.

TRT continues:

That framing captures what two years of watching Israel investigate itself has taught rights groups and the family alike: an internal probe has never once translated into meaningful accountability for Palestinian deaths, and there is little in the record to suggest this case will be the exception.

In other words, nothing will come out of this, as usual, when Israel conducts these performative criminal investigations into their own SS Division.

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, of 52 publicly known Israeli military investigations into violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, 88% were closed without any finding of wrongdoing or left open indefinitely with no outcome ever published, and only one produced a prison sentence.

“We see this new probe as a pattern, not a genuine pursuit of justice, but a charade meant to whitewash crimes against Palestinians,” a spokesperson of the Hind Rajab Foundation told TRT World.

“The timing is obviously strategic. These announcements come when international pressure is high, and they serve to create the illusion of accountability.” “Given Israel’s history of such probes ending without meaningful consequences, this appears designed to deflect criticism, not to deliver justice,” the spokesperson adds.

If that part the TRT just laid out for us needs any clarification: Israel very well knows what they are committing are grave war crimes; they know they are erasing an entire population whose land they covet, and they are intentionally murdering them while trying to get away with it.

And they always do get away with it.

Israel has been doing this for decades

Whether it’s killing 10 activists on the Mavi Marmara flotilla.

Or murdering paramedics, then burying their ambulances and belongings while lying about it before the phone of one of the paramedics was also discovered, buried, containing video evidence.

Or striking a World Central Kitchen convoy, killing seven humanitarian workers.

Or double-tapping Nasser Hospital and killing 22 people, including health workers, emergency response crews, and five journalists.

Or riddling a 5-year-old with 355 bullets, accompanied by some of the most disturbingly graphic audio a human being could ever hear.

The pattern is always the same: first, they say Hamas or Hezbollah did it; then they deflect or shut the conversation down with accusations of antisemitism or counterattacks. Then, after international pressure, when even their mainstream media partners in crime can no longer run cover for their war crimes, they investigate themselves, find inconclusive results, and conclude it was a “grave error.”

The result is always the same. No accountability. No legal action. No time served. Case closed.

186 humanitarian workers killed.

260 journalists killed.

Never stop talking about this. The only accountability they currently face is the judgment of humanity itself, in the court of global conscience, reminding them of their crimes with every step they take outside their ethnostate.

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