Antagolist

Antagolist

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misty's avatar
misty
Aug 25

You can't hate mainstream media enough...Thank you for bringing the truth to light.

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Michael Dursse's avatar
Michael Dursse
Aug 23

The finding will be Two IDF soldiers were found to be derelict of duty and placed on house arrest for two weeks after which they will be promoted onto the Mossad assasination squad.

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