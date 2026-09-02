Antagolist

Antagolist

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Gail Hirst's avatar
Gail Hirst
Sep 2

An excellent article!

I've been schooled on how language is ever evolving. A loved one's pronouns have changed and I do my damnedest to get it right when referring to them. So, too has political language changed. The right is all wrong (IMO). The use of big words like communist and ... well, so much name-calling the words seem to have lost meaning. People only understand them as an insult, something bad (which they are) but they are using the wrong words. I don't think they understand antisemitic...they get the 'anti' and they're all for it. Cause the 'right' says so. Some straightforward folks might could think the right is right because they think in terms of right/wrong. So all these 'bad' words/attributes are flung around and nothing means anything any more. Mr. Ruffalo has cut through the cheese. Cut through the fogginess. Used clear language, relatively simple words. Clarity. He's a man to respect and admire. One to hold high as A Man of Courage. We need to keep these men safe. They are rare unicorns.

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