Antagolist

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Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
May 10

Michael Jackson was everything they weren't. They hated his talent and his smarts....

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Amanda's avatar
Amanda
May 11Edited

I feel so grateful to you for writing this emotional and impactful piece. I am one of those people who later in life, after his death, started to question the media narrative. I have a degree in journalism and I should have known but I did the research way too late, and I am just furious with myself for ever being so ignorant. Researching the life of MJ really opened my eyes to the patterns of media and power taking place. Especially in the entertainment business, but also just all around us. All the time. Its like once you see it, the mediacentered world becomes like a huge fibonacci-sequence of exploitation. You can’t un-see it. People are really capable of doing the most dispicable things for money. And I don’t get it. WHY are journalists not telling the real stories about the repeated exploitationattempts when those stories are SO much more relevant to society, to us?! The reality is just so much more interesting than the narrative that is being copied over and over again?!

And everything you so forcefully put into words here is exactly what Ive wanted to scream to the world. I feel like I can relax a little in your words, and just continue to calmly ask people to do the research.

His story is not just about him, he was just singled out as a cruel example of racist media legacy, of exploitation and power and of how the world STILL starts a witchhunt when we dont understand someone who is ”other” than us. We demand clarity, boxes and categories and when we don’t get it, we must destroy.

Sorry this became a whole novel. I just.. thank you for sharing this again!

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