Antagolist

Antagolist

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Adam
May 8

You surely did owe him this trilogy, Miranda, and part one alone is a lot to sit with, so thank you for the respect of pacing.

As a geriatric millennial who was only allowed to listen to Christian music growing up in the remote Midwest, I was peripherally aware of Michael. Flash forward, I was a volunteer English teacher (white savior group WorldTeach, which has since been disbanded) in rural Namibia when he was martyred and the second half of the school year was filled with him, a soundtrack, an ineffable spiritedness - the grade 8 learners called his tunes "Black of America music," and it was deeply meaningful for them in ways I didn't understand then, so I spent much of my one-hour-a-week of Internet access that summer scrounging for anything I could find and bringing it back to Onawa Village.

My most treasured memory with Michael is of all those kids singing "Heal the World" together. There was a spirit forming around us we couldn't yet translate through language but, you're right -

This is a full circle moment. Critical lost bits are front and center now. We get to integrate, reconnect, and go forward much more knowingly - believing in humanity, believing in our own capacity.

Michael Jackson was martyred. Glory to him. Let's heal this world he will forever live in - now, through us.

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Paula Plesko
May 8

That was soul crushing and powerful 🫶🏻

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