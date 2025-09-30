Illustration by Ariel Davis | New Yorker

When I first began drafting this article, the title TikToks and Peace Deals came to me instantly. But then I paused and asked myself — why am I merging these two events from the past 24 hours, instead of writing a separate analysis of each?

Because they are connected, friends. One feeds the other; both are steps toward the same plan, the same goal, the same scheme. They unfolded simultaneously, and that was no accident.

Yesterday, Trump and Netanyahu announced a 21-point peace plan for Gaza. That very same day, the sale of TikTok was finalized, officially announced as the latest acquisition by Larry Ellison, a staunch Zionist and the biggest private donor to the IDF.

The 21-Point Peace Plan

Before I delve into the points of this brilliant plan, generously offered by colonizers to the people they have been slaughtering daily for 723 days, shredding their children to pieces, a quick disclaimer: if you are excited about the prospect of a peace offering from two of the world’s biggest con men, don’t be.

This peace plan should insult anyone with eyes and attention. It has nothing to do with peace — it is a trick to preserve imperial power. There is absolutely no peace under occupation. The only thing that needs to happen here and now is the liberation of the Palestinian people.

We are constantly gaslit into thinking there is a war between Israel and Hamas, instead of calling it what it is, a wholesale, merciless, joyful slaughter of an entire people whose land you want to take.

Don’t you dare see this as a win for the Palestinian people.

Victims of aggression should never, under any circumstances, be asked to negotiate with their abuser. An occupying power that has subjugated, dehumanized, and slaughtered a people, with the imperial backers who fund and enable it — has no place deciding the future of those they have been massacring for two years.

The points:

1. Gaza will be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

3. If Israel and Hamas agree to the proposal, the war will immediately end, with the IDF halting all operations and gradually withdrawing from the Strip.

4. Within 48 hours of Israel publicly accepting the deal, all living and deceased hostages will be returned.

5. Once the hostages are returned, Israel will free several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,000 Gazans arrested since the start of the war, along with the bodies of several hundred Palestinians.

6. Once the hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty, while members who wish to leave the Strip will be granted safe passage to receiving countries.

7. Once this agreement is reached, aid will surge into the Strip at rates no lower than the benchmarks set in the January 2025 hostage deal, which included 600 trucks of aid per day, along with the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and the entry of equipment for removing rubble.

8. Aid will be distributed — without interference from either side — by the United Nations and the Red Crescent, along with other international organizations not associated with either Israel or Hamas.

9. Gaza will be administered by a temporary, transitional government of Palestinian technocrats who will be responsible for providing day-to-day services for the people of the Strip.

10. An economic plan will be created to rebuild Gaza through the convening of experts with experience in constructing modern Middle East cities and through the consideration of existing plans aimed at attracting investments and creating jobs.

11. An economic zone will be established, with reduced tariffs and access rates to be negotiated by participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return. Moreover, Gazans will be encouraged to remain in the Strip and offered an opportunity to build a better future there.

13. Hamas will have no role in Gaza’s governance. There will be a commitment to destroy and stop building any offensive military infrastructure, including tunnels. Gaza’s new leaders will commit to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

14. A security guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and other Gaza factions comply with their obligations and that Gaza ceases to pose a threat to Israel or its own people.

15. The US will work with Arab and other international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force that will immediately deploy in Gaza to oversee security in the Strip. The force will develop and train a Palestinian police force, which will serve as a long-term internal security body.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza, and the IDF will gradually hand over territory it currently occupies, as the replacement security forces establish control and stability in the Strip.

17. If Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above points will proceed in terror-free areas, which the IDF will gradually hand over to the international stabilization force.

18. Israel agrees not to carry out future strikes in Qatar. The US and the international community acknowledge Doha’s important mediating role in the Gaza conflict.

19. A process will be established to de-radicalize the population. This will include an interfaith dialogue aimed at changing mindsets and narratives in Israel and Gaza.

20. When Gaza’s redevelopment has been advanced and the PA reform program has been implemented, the conditions may be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.

21. The US will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence.

Timing.

If you are wondering about the peculiar timing of this “peace deal”, the timing is not accidental. Two losers, pretending to be winners in the White House yesterday, are fully aware, in the words of Alon Mizrahi, that — “Palestine is inches away from a historic victory over Zionism. This is why they are pushing now to make this stupid offer. Because they are sensing the defeat is going to be formal, very soon.”

The representatives of 77 countries walked out on Netanyahu’s speech at the UN.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro addressed pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside UN headquarters in New York during the UN General Assembly, calling for a global armed force with the priority to liberate Palestinians, and urged US soldiers “not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.”

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said, addressing the United Nations General Assembly last week, that — “Indonesia is prepared to deploy 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to help secure peace in Gaza.”

A Spanish Naval ship is following the Global Sumud Flotilla, days away from the Gaza Strip.

A cultural resistance to Zionism has only just begun. Resistance in education, entertainment, media, sports. These two rolled up to the White House mic with their so-called peace plan, desperate to preempt and avoid any framework grounded in international law.

Tony Blair?

I can’t even comment on Tony Blair. It’s too comical. It’s like they’re fucking with us, punking us, to get a reaction. So I will leave mine out and use the words of Liam Cunningham, instead: “If Blair is unavailable as the new King of Gaza, I’d like to nominate Pol Pot or Radovan Karadžić.”

Ok, fine, one more, by Normal Island News: “I don’t think you understand, Tony Blair is the most qualified person to lead Gaza because he is the only candidate responsible for more deaths in the Middle East than Netanyahu.”

The Trump and Netanyahu press conference, announcing the “peace deal,” was truly the most laughable moment in international diplomacy. A comedy. This empire is truly on its last legs. Don’t be fooled by this public repackaging of failures as victory.

Trump’s opening sentence. A functioning adult actually said this:

“So, this is a big, big day, a beautiful day, potentially one of the great days ever in civilization. Things that have been going on for hundreds of years and thousands of years. We’re going to at least we’re at a minimum very, very close, and I think we’re beyond very close.”

Netanyahu saying sorry to Qatar, practically saying sorry I missed:

“I said to, uh, the uh, sorry, the prime minister of Qatar, Israel was targeting terrorists, wasn’t targeting Qatar. And of course, we regretted the loss of the Qatari, uh, citizens, wasn’t our target. And I very much appreciate President Trump’s proposal to have a trilateral body, the United States, Israel, and Qatar, to work out respective grievances.”

The two profoundly contemptuous points of this peace plan are “demilitarization and de-radicalization of Gaza.” De-radicalizing WHO, exactly? A poll conducted by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz found that 82% of citizens of Israel want to expel Palestinians from Gaza, and 47% want to kill every single man, woman, and child in Gaza. A former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, said that Israel is waging a “war of extermination: the indiscriminate, unrestrained, cruel, and criminal killing of civilians”. So, again, WHO needs to be demilitarized and de-radicalized here?

Israel wins TikTok

This takeover was planned for a very long time. About when your government started to propagandize you into thinking your TikTok is under the “influence of the Chinese government.” Therefore, it was so much better to work towards putting it under the influence of another, foreign state — that’s actually hostile, violent, and indicted for a plausible genocide.

Kelley Beaucar Vlahos puts it in appropriate words, in her Israel wins TikTok piece:

“A year ago, powerful critics in Congress and the tech world were complaining that TikTok was promoting anti-Israel messaging and were suggesting it needed to be shut down. Turns out it didn’t need to be eliminated. TikTok is a message force multiplier after all, and only requires, apparently, the right people to own it.”

New owner, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is the second richest man in the world, and the biggest private donor to the IDF.

Jeff Yass is a current TikTok investor with funding ties to the IDF and AIPAC, anti-Muslim campaigns that advocate for US confrontation with Iran.

Lovely bunch.

Per WikiLeaks, Larry Ellison — who made his fortune developing Oracle, a database system he originally built for the CIA, already controls CBS, Paramount, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, Nickelodeon, as well as Channel 10 in Australia and Channel 5 in the UK.

Ellison is also expected to finalize control over Warner Bros. Discovery, including CNN, HBO, and the Discovery Channel, before the end of 2025.

Even before the forced sale was finalised, censorship of TikTok content critical of Israel reached extreme levels as the platform moved to align with its prospective new owners.

FOX, a Rupert Murdoch asset, is also seeking to join the Larry Ellison consortium, a move that could enable cross-promotion between Fox and TikTok, further tightening the Israeli-aligned information bubble.

Disapproval of what Israel is doing in Gaza has risen to 60% of the US population, nearly double the approval rate of 32%.

Israeli-aligned Jewish billionaires control OpenAI, Google, Meta/Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp, Palantir, CBS, HBO, and most of Conde Nast (Reddit, Vogue, The New Yorker, Wired, GQ, Vanity Fair) as well as numerous Hollywood studios, regional papers, and radio stations.

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks points out how Europe remains largely absent, offering little real competition in the information space. Its one real success story? Telegram, which it managed to comprehensively alienate after France arrested its founder, supposedly for not handing over enough user data.

Will the EU and other US allies align with the Israelified TikTok algorithm, or attempt to create a politicised alternative of their own? — WikiLeaks asks the question, and I say, probably not.

Zionists are used to throwing money at problems, but they cannot seem to comprehend that we have simply seen too much. There is no amount of “information” that can justify or explain genocide. Their arrogance and conviction in their own otherworldliness prevent them from understanding the reality of what they are dealing with. A global uprising against their war crimes, manipulation, propaganda, and dehumanization of an entire people whose land they covet.

You have the power in numbers, the power of boycott, you decide what you will support with your money. Instead of feeling defeated by an Israelified peace deals, TikToks, media, and an entire world, get to work.

Boycotts ultimately ended the South African apartheid, and not military intervention. You decide what news you will consume, where you’ll subscribe, and what company you’ll support. Only last week, you saw what a boycott can do in the case of Jimmy Kimmel. You saw what the Italian people did on the streets of their major cities.

The ideology of Zionism that is subjugating, blackmailing, and harassing an entire planet has to be fought, religiously, until your last breath. Is quite literally a fight for what’s left of humanity.

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