Antagolist

Antagolist

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Ryan Jefferson Booth's avatar
Ryan Jefferson Booth
Sep 27, 2025

And then for Kimmel to ignore the majority of people backing him as pro-Palestinian in his return. Ignorance of the situation is cowardice at this point.

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