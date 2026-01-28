Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris Dixon
Jan 28

Well said, Miranda. Let me just say, from random Substack guy, giving yourself a break, when needed, isn’t a moral failure. Look at it like a job requirement. It’s that old saying about the oxygen mask… you know it, I’m sure.

The world needs people like you — writers — documenting — informing — sharing the stories of those who can’t share their own stories. And if you allow yourself to get too burnt out, then you can’t do what you do so well. Giving yourself a break when you feel overwhelmed from it all is what will allow you to continue on.

Go easy on yourself. You’re an amazing writer. Your passion is your gift. I enjoy reading your pieces. Stay well! 🙏🏻

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