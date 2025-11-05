November 4th, 11 am, Election Day.

Ladies and gents, my mayor. Your mayor. He belongs to all of us. Yes, I decided to call it already, on the morning of the election, with a whole day of voting ahead, and results to be announced. This reality is already manifested, and I refuse to accept any other version of it. Something has to give.

Voting polls opened this morning at 6 am, and the closing vote is at 9 pm. You can find your polling place at vote.nyc.

Elon Musk endorsed Andrew Cuomo for Mayor on Monday afternoon on Twitter. I refuse to call it X, even though I should; it sounds as idiotic as him. So far Andrew Cuomo has gotten the endorsement of Donald Trump, Eric Adams, and Elon Musk. A trifecta of criminals, war criminals, sexual assaulters, corrupt, paid for AIPAC shills — decided to support their billionaire buddy, political party be damned.

Do you now understand that there is no two-party system, and there is no actual democracy? You have the illusion of choice when it comes to a presidential election, but you know now it’s just a uniparty, working for the same billionaire donor, Epstein class. Making your life unbearable, unless you are a 1%-er, is a bipartisan effort.

Did you notice how fast, regardless of their party affiliation, the billionaire oligarchy came out, in the eleventh hour, to protect each other by endorsing Cuomo?

November 4th, 5:30 pm, Election Day.

For the past year, I have worked on Mamdani campaign as a creator and volunteer. I was a part of the Creators4Zohran collective, a canvasser, and today was the last day of our effort to get this man elected into office. The polling places are closing at 9 pm, and we are working until the last minute.

I got called around 5 pm to head out to the polling place next to my house, where a group of Cuomo voters came to intimidate young first-time voters and Zohran’s volunteers, also very young, there to answer questions about the campaign. I head out there, and the scene was quite interesting; Cuomo’s supporters had Israel flags and were yelling at everyone coming out, brave enough to admit they voted Mamdani.

My presence, along with a few peers, didn’t intimidate them, but it quieted them enough that they eventually left.

On my way home, I pondered what about this man angers them so much; and I recalled the piece by Alon Mizrahi — “They Don’t Hate Mamdani Because he’s a Muslim Radical. They Hate him Because he’s a Muslim Normal.” If you need to read one piece today, besides my own, hit this article by Alon — it walks you through the Mamdani phenomenon and explains why he unsettles the Western, Zionist-aligned establishment.

“I discovered Zohran Mamdani just a few weeks ago, on Twitter. I fell for him immediately. He has the clear marks of an excellent brown and Islamic (or at least Islamic-inspired) upbringing: calm, humility, a very sharpened sense of political criticism, but one rooted in a quest for harmony, rather than a revolution. He is, in short, everything white racists, white supremacists, and Zionists told us Muslims are definitely not.” — Alon Mizrahi

November 4th, 7:45 pm, Election Day.

I’m getting ready to go to Zohran’s victory party, before the results are in; I’m so sure of this victory. For the past year, I have been working a full time job, wrote for 4-5 hours per day, and two days I had off to rest, I didn’t have it, I worked on this campaign.

I feel this in my bones, something’s gotta give.

Zohran Mamdani, even without the win that’s surely coming later tonight, is a global powerhouse. How did this happen in such a short amount of time? Creator Matt Ransdell Jr., posted a great rundown of the phenomenon Mamdani:

“What is it about Mamdani that has two of the most powerful men on the planet, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, terrified that he’s gonna win so much so that they’re doing whatever they can at the wall at the buzzer just to prevent that from happening? What is it about Zohran? Hear me when I say that Zohran Mamdani is good. I’m not talking about his talent. We can see that he’s talented. No, I am telling you Zohran is good — and I fear that a lot of people don’t know how to receive that, because this world has made them feel like they don’t deserve good things. You might have a deeply rooted distrust of politicians, and that is fair, and you might have a deeply rooted distrust of the system, and that is fair too — but the system can’t change for the better until we elect good people to be in charge of changing it. That’s the opportunity we have here. We have a good man asking you to vote for him, so that he can work for you. Zohran wants to work to better New York, for all of New York. Zohran is not in the pockets of billionaires and all the oligarchs because he’s in the public, with the people. That would be good for the world, and I think we deserve something good. This is how it happens. This is how change happens. This is how movements happen.”

This is how change happens.

This is how movements happen.

November 4th, 8:50 pm, the Election Day.

I’m in Uber, headed toward Brooklyn Paramount, where Zohran will hold an election night watch party. I’m late, I stopped by the polling place again to help a few more kids volunteering from being intimidated by more nothing-better-to-do thugs trying to prevent the inevitable.

Polling places are open for another 10 minutes. I’m stuck in traffic. It’s 9:03 pm and Decision Desk projects Zohran Mamdani to win the New York City Mayor election.

I’m losing it in the car. I’m late. My trench buddies are calling me. My parents are calling me from Europe, they stayed up until 3 am to wait out the results. They are hopeful.

I arrive in Brooklyn, exit the Uber, run into the closest venue with the screen, and make it in time just as the AP Press officially called Zohran as our next major!

Mayor Mamdani

I start crying.

Everything I endured for the past 10-ish months came down on me, but mostly exhaustion and relief.

People can organize, and people can do it.

November 4th, 2:30 am, Election Day.

“To every New Yorker – whether you voted for me, for one of my opponents or felt too disappointed by politics to vote at all – thank you for the opportunity to prove myself worthy of your trust. I will wake each morning with a singular purpose: to make this city better for you than it was the day before.

Tonight we have spoken in a clear voice. Hope is alive. Hope is a decision that tens of thousands of New Yorkers made day after day, volunteer shift after volunteer shift, despite attack ad after attack ad. More than a million of us stood in our churches, in gymnasiums, in community centers, as we filled in the ledger of democracy.”

We did it.

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