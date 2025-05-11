Antagolist

Antagolist

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AnaMM
May 26, 2025

I wish everyone would read this. It’s so straight to the point! It’s unbearable unbearable unbearable. I hate the world. It’s a failed world. Thank YOU for your words. At least I know that I’m not alone in my pain, in my misery, in my hopelessness, in my rage…

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