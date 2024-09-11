Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amine's avatar
Amine
Sep 13, 2024

I thoroughly enjoyed reading your article—not just for its insightful content and eloquent style, but for the resonance it stirred within me. It evoked that moment of recognition, where I felt, ‘Yes, exactly! I’m not the only one who sees this’

Reply
Share
1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Mare's avatar
Mare
Sep 11, 2024

All what Dana wrote. Brilliant article. Thank you ❤️.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Miranda Vidak
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.