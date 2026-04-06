Antagolist

Antagolist

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Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
Apr 7Edited

You started it. And still. Substack is all about reading posts and commenting on them - if one is under the impression to contribute to the truth finding.

This will conclude my communication that would have gone different without your "Try harder, Buddy" which is condescending in itself.

Having enjoyed a proper education, I am well aware how "Empire" is defined. My native country was one, once. I am also aware of its implications. My word play about "Vatican Empire - Vempire - Vampire" with the understanding of how deep the control it excerpts reaches made you react strong. You respond from a position in which your scholarly viewpoint belittles my defining the vatican as an empire - by the effects it has. A quick look on the map reveals that its size surpasses the territory of all previous empires. It rules not by secular means, but uses a much more sinister method of oppression. It controls is subjects in a more effective fashion that e.g. the Roman empire was able to maintain control over its forcefully conquered regions. By denying the actions as a valid means to determine the real composition of the vatican, one is also denying the effects it has had and still has to a lesser degree today. The average age of "secular" empires is 250 years. The vatican beats that by centuries.

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Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
Apr 7

I'll be your buddy if you grow up.

"Empires are defined by expansion and control over territories and populations, which the Vatican does not do."

Control by what means? You sound very naïve to allege that the church does not control political outcomes. Growing up in a catholic country proved that without a doubt. There was no separation between church and state. Church is state - because if state does not abide by church demands - support by voters is withdrawn.

Few dare to go down this rabbit hole and you are not one of them, obviously.

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