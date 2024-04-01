Antagolist

Antagolist

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Lejla Sertovic's avatar
Lejla Sertovic
Apr 2, 2024

Ithe text I did not know I needed. Your work is sacred 🖤

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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MDY
Apr 29, 2024

Makes you think what you have been thought in your church, thanks for this

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