Antagolist

Antagolist

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oh só mitra's avatar
oh só mitra
May 25

IsraHell ONLY hás the right to exist in the Russian Jewish Oblast, crammed between north Korea, china and Russia, in Siberia, created by the soviets, they will be safe and well locked there

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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Howard
May 25

I felt the same dark vibes about the Bilbao event, in Spain, of all places, as you said. "With friends like that, .........."

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7 replies by Miranda Vidak and others
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