This moment was inevitable. A collision between two worlds, a fracture between opposing moral realities. One forged by decades of Israeli indoctrination, built on fear and entitlement; the other shaped by the lived values of much of the outside world.

For too long, the Israeli public has been taught to see life, death, justice, and humanity through a lens that justifies prioritizing their own lives and ethnostate above all else, disregarding the lives taken in the process. Now, that narrative is colliding, violently, with a global conscience that no longer accepts it.

A livestreamed genocide that we have been forced to watch and accept as the new normal for the past 20 months may be a part of it. Turns out, people don’t like systematic mass slaughter.

This isn’t rocket science. People don’t support genocide. What’s causing a deep rupture in our societies right now is the inability of Western politicians, mainstream media, and much of the Israeli public — raised to see Arab lives as disposable — to grasp why the world is reacting with such outrage. They can’t comprehend that opposition to mass violence isn’t radical. It’s human.

Framing all criticism under the banner of antisemitism is not only lazy and disingenuous — it's deliberately misleading. Simply put, people don’t like Israel because Israel is committing genocide.

A few days ago, a performer named Bob Vylan chanted “Death, Death to the IDF” on the stage of Glastonbury Festival. The crowd erupted in unison — a long-awaited catharsis after nearly two years of watching the IDF tear children’s limbs apart and flatten buildings packed with people, with such glee and disregard for life it forced you to question humanity itself, the meaning of civilization, and what future is left after witnessing such crimes.

Make no mistake, the Israeli government and Israeli citizens who support them are fully aware they are committing war crimes in Gaza. They just regard those crimes as acceptable collateral in the pursuit of Zionist (and Western) supremacy in the Middle East. That is also why they are trying to police our thoughts. They are trying to criminalize what we think about Israel by the laws they are desperately trying to pass, while Meta suppresses our content for the same reasons. Zionist fear isn’t about safety; it’s about losing control.

What happened on that stage was inevitable.

Discourse Blog offered the most straightforward analysis of this moment:

“Left unmentioned in any of this freakout is the context in which it is taking place. Why was Bob Vylan talking about Palestine right now? Why was a giant crowd of people so receptive to these comments? Why has this become such a totemic issue? The answer will not shock you. It’s because Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza for nearly two years. That’s it! That’s why. People don’t like genocide, and when they see a country committing genocide, they stop liking that country so much. If the genocide ended, a lot of people would be less mad at Israel than they are right now. This isn’t rocket science. But—and this is the crucial thing—because our world’s leading politicians and media outlets fundamentally don’t see opposition to the genocide as a legitimate viewpoint to hold, they can’t quite comprehend what is happening all around them.”

“Israel is committing genocide! It’s starving people and then deliberately slaughtering them when they try to get food. It’s massacring hundreds of people a week. It’s committing every possible war crime imaginable. And it’s doing this with the military and political support of governments around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom. We all know this! People have eyes, and they are horrified by what they’re seeing. That is literally the whole explanation for why opposition to Israel has become so much more mainstream. This isn’t just an American thing. Support for Israel has plummeted across the Western world. Why? Must I repeat myself? OK, I guess I must. BECAUSE ISRAEL IS COMMITTING GENOCIDE AND PEOPLE DON’T LIKE THAT.”

And if the war crimes of the Israeli state and the psychopathic support they enjoy among its citizens weren’t reason enough why the majority of the world opposes everything they stand for, the comments of the Israeli citizens or those supporting them close the deal:

“Sure, I feel bad for the 35,000 or so innocent lives that got caught up in this war, but I am not shedding a tear for the over 20,000 Hamas terrorists and enemy combatants that chose to martyr themselves in their pursuit of exterminating Jews and other Israeli citizens. And even if you don't like reading it, many of those terrorists were underage kids who have been groomed into these terrorist soldiers since birth.”

“Of course, I don't want to see any more unnecessary deaths either, so that's why I think the humane thing to do is to have the Palestinians deported back to the countries they came from, which is Egypt and Jordan.”

“What do Egypt and Jordan have to do with Palestinians, you may ask? There's a dirty little secret you may be unaware of: there's no such thing as a native Palestinian. The modern-day "Palestinian" was an invention of the KGB and Egypt back in the 60s. Palestinians are a bunch of illegal aliens from Egypt and Jordan that were imported into Israel as part of the Soviet Union's overall goal of undermining the free Western world. That's why they should be deported back so there wouldn't have to be so much needless killing.”

Nothing I could write can fully explain the phenomenon of a Zionist mind that sees and feels this seismic shift unfolding better than this sharp comment:

It’s not the chant — it’s the clarity that rattles them. “Death to the IDF” isn’t acceptable, but it wasn’t vague either, and that’s the real threat. Clarity scares people who’ve built careers on euphemism.

Normal Island News, my favorite satirized Substack Publication, closed this subject neatly for me:

One such copycat is punk act Bob Vylan who caused outrage by chanting "Death, death to the IDF" at Glastonbury. If only he'd chanted about an army we don't like such as the Russians, that would have been fine. "Death, death to Russia " would have been lovely, but Bob had to chant about our favourite genocidal lunatics, the ones who pay well. The only impartial solution was for the BBC to cut Kneecap's performance from their live feed so you don't hear it, like boos for Israel at Eurovision. It appeared we were safe from having our minds polluted by unauthorised opinions, but unfortunately, some idiot at the BBC didn't check who was on before Kneecap. It was someone called Bob Vylan who caused horror and disgust when he displayed the words: "Free Palestine. United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a conflict."

I’ll repeat my sentiment from the beginning of this article. For too long, the Israeli public has been taught to see life, death, justice, and humanity through a lens that justifies prioritizing their own lives and ethnostate above all else, disregarding the lives taken in the process. Now, that narrative is colliding, violently, with a global conscience that no longer accepts it.

This moment was inevitable. A collision between two worlds, a fracture between opposing moral realities. One forged by decades of Israeli indoctrination, built on fear and entitlement; the other shaped by the lived values of much of the outside world.

I know you want to see dead bodies stop dropping in Gaza, and nothing seems like success until the dead bodies stop dropping in all Palestine, but trust me, this is huge.

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