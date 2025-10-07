Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, on the way to the Gaza Strip — RTVE

You need to know three essential truths. Your government cares more about Israel than about its own people. Your government prioritizes Israel over its own citizens. Your government stands with Israel, not with you.

Now that almost all of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarians have been released from Israeli dungeons, let’s unpack what transpired and truly grasp the intricacies of this moment. These people embarked on this mission and risked their lives so that we could reach these conclusions — and conclude we must.

Let’s recap.

Israel rolled up to the international waters and snatched people. Sprayed them with skunk water, held them at gunpoint. Took them to dungeons, detained them, gave them no water for 48 hours, gave them infested food, and mattresses. Made them drink toilet water. Made them kneel with zip ties behind their backs for 15 hours. Refused them essential medicine. Foreigners. In international waters. Europeans, Americans, Australians, Brits, Canadians. Taken, snatched, detained.

I watched a live stream from the airport in Athens and Madrid last night and saw a group of recently released detainees arrive — without bras or underpants, dressed in white t-shirts, gray sweatpants, and sweatshirts. They looked visibly disheveled, yet determined not to speak about what they had endured, choosing to redirect the focus to the Palestinian people and the genocide still ongoing.

Something about their clothes was so unsettling. Why are they all dressed in grey sweats? Why did all the women walk out without bras? Men dangling without underpants? What in the Jim Jones is going on here? It quite literally looked like they had all just been rescued from a cult about to catapult them to a semi-voluntary death.

Meanwhile, no countries reacted.

No countries took any action for their own citizens. This means that if you were on one of these Flotillas and were kidnapped by an aggressive, vindictive, trigger-happy “army” currently committing genocide, your country wouldn’t do anything for you. Your embassy wouldn’t rescue you or even inquire about you. The country of your birth or citizenship — the one you pay taxes to, whose government is supposed to work for you — would leave you stranded and unprotected, for Israel.

What an unbelievably tough pill to swallow! Realizing there are simply no adults here. The people who rule you, the ruling class, or as I endearingly call them, the Epstein class, are simply all compromised.

Performative actions?

Meanwhile, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Monday that the country will file a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the events of the Global Sumud Flotilla: “Any attack on persons in international waters constitutes a deprivation of liberty under domestic and international law.”

Will they actually do anything? Or will they send a warship to “help” the Flotilla and then pull it back from the international waters at the moment they actually needed the protection?

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard also let out some words and said that the allegations regarding the abusive treatment of climate activist Greta Thunberg are “very serious” if confirmed. ⁠

Investigative journalist Max Blumenthal gives us another indication of where the US government stands, and who’s actually in control:

“Passengers from the Sumud Freedom flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, have been led out after being abused for a week. Mike Huckabee, the supposed US ambassador to Israel, has mocked Greta Thunberg on his Twitter account. Other American citizens are due to be kidnapped by Israel, and what Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador, is saying is: we will not provide consular representation to US citizens because I actually represent Israel.” American citizens attempting to bring aid to Gaza, being kidnapped on the high seas by Israel, will not receive consular representation as they’re abused by Israeli foreign police and security personnel. That is disgusting.”

While none of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels reached Gaza to deliver aid to the starving population, having been illegally intercepted by the Israeli regime in international waters, the mission was nonetheless a great success. It achieved exactly what its organizers intended: pressing the record button and aiming it at the many illegal actions of the Israeli regime.

This is precisely why Western governments are working overtime to shield Israel instead of protecting their own citizens — because the only way to make Israel’s crimes appear acceptable to the public is through political power, media control, and diplomatic protection that make the illegitimate seem legitimate.

We are here to remind them, it won’t work.

People are coming! The Global Sumud Flotilla stands as the most successful mission to break the naval siege of Gaza to date — crossing Gaza’s maritime borders, entering Palestinian territorial waters, and reaching 42.5 nautical miles from the Strip before being intercepted.

After decades of the Israeli genocidal regime controlling the narrative and portraying itself as a victim surrounded by radical terrorists, humanitarians on the Flotillas revealed the true face of the occupation, backed by the entire West, showing the world what the Palestinian people have endured for decades.

Israel has been pouring millions into censoring voices and manufacturing propaganda. Palestinians simply pressed the record button. They didn’t need PR firms or celebrity endorsements — all they needed was a phone. And the humanitarians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla carried their phones on a mission to break the naval siege of Gaza, exposing the occupation from the opposite side of the border.

The power of the people, united in the absence of functioning governments, rules, and laws, becomes all the more dangerous to the ruling class.

Your governments know this.

Israel knows this.

The people are coming!

And we have only just begun.

Before you go, check out the picture of Greta Thunberg and Tiago Avila after being intercepted by Israel. Look at Thiago, one of the coordinators of the Global Freedom Flotilla, look at his smile, in the face of what’s to come — detention, torture, and starvation. The calm on his face, the fearless conviction, and the unwavering resolve speak louder than any words.

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