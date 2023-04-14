Antagolist

Antagolist

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Svenia
Apr 22, 2023

Great article Miranda, you literally don't need anybody to feel good about yourself, it's the problem if it's the opposite way (think about it) 🤍

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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Svenia
Apr 22, 2023

"And the friends you thought you could count on,

They just get in your way.

So when you wake up in the morning,

All you gotta do is say to yourself

Today will be the day I make it

'Cuz I don't need anyone else

If you believe

You'll find a way"

Ministers De-La-Funk

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