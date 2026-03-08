Antagolist

Antagolist

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Ron Stockton
Mar 9

And, let’s not forget that the American Christian Nationalists in charge of the government, don’t think women should vote or, if they do, they should vote as their husband tells them. I would call it hypocrisy but that doesn’t come close to the level of evil in American patriarchy.

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