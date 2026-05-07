This is going to be a quick run-through of the key points I wanted to highlight about the Met Gala. I genuinely do not want to invest more than the bare minimum of my energy into the tech bros and billionaires who have infiltrated every space and taken so much from us already. I refuse to give them even more of my attention on top of everything else they’ve taken.

You have all the money in the world, your workers are pissing in the plastic bottles to meet the productivity quota, you fund ICE, you enrich yourself from the genocide; can you at least get the fuck out of our sight?

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos did a Met presser on Monday afternoon and said she’s grateful to be there and: “The Met has always understood something the rest of the world is finally catching up to: fashion is art.” Where do you go from here? What did we expect, allowing billionaires to pay their way into creative spaces?