Iran’s delegation departed for Islamabad today for negotiations with the United States. This sounds hopeful, one might think, after all, no one wants WW3 to interfere with our summer plans, the World Cup, and gas prices. Yes, this was sarcasm. I’m at my wits’ end.

Negotiations are good. Talks and agreements matter when there’s a credible partner. Traveling to negotiate with terrorists who, on the first day of an unprovoked aggression against your nation, double-tapped your elementary school with a Tomahawk cruise missile, killing 168 schoolgirls, is not diplomacy; it’s futility.

Even the mafia has rules. The United States and Israel have none.

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorists who bombed 800 of your schools, over 30 universities, healthcare facilities, and other civilian infrastructures?

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorists who openly brag about assassinating your leaders?

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorists who bring Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, two real estate crooks who know nothing about diplomacy, two Israel First Chabad fanatics who want to see your entire civilization destroyed?

Minab-168.

The aircraft transporting the Iranian officials to Islamabad was not just a government plane; it was an act of remembrance, an indictment — it was named Minab-168. It’s a tribute to the young schoolgirls erased from this earth by the US/Israeli disregard for human life. Taking a life with such ease, and disregard — an ultimate flex of power.

What could you possibly negotiate with such a demonic, barbaric force?

The images from inside the plane are haunting. Photographs of the young victims, along with blood-stained school bags and personal belongings recovered from beneath the rubble of the destroyed classrooms.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who heads the Iranian delegation, posted an image from aboard the aircraft on X, writing simply: “My companions on this flight.”

For our entire lives, we’ve been fed a farce: Western goodness versus Eastern evil. You have eyes and ears — you see it every day. You watch diplomats on both sides, what they say, how they act, and then you look at the side you were taught to fear, the supposed epitome of evil, and all you see is kindness, reason, restraint, empathy, modesty, diplomacy, respect. Tell me you finally see it. The difference is so stark, it’s unbearable.

By naming the aircraft and their mission in Islamabad — “Minab-168,” Iranian diplomats signaled to the world that it would not separate diplomacy from memory, nor negotiations from justice. In carrying bloodied school bags onto a plane bound for peace talks, Iran made clear that it does not approach negotiations in abstraction. It approaches them with the weight of 168 lives — children who will never return to their classrooms.

The shadow of the US double strike on Minab school, in the age of drones and surveillance, needs to loom over these entire peace talks. The United States needs to be forced to confront the human cost of its actions.

Children of Minab are not a footnote in this conflict. They are its conscience.

Israeli asset.

You can measure the state of affairs in the US — and just how much it is influenced, by proxy, by American Zionists — by how many of these voices dominate the government and mainstream media. The number of people occupying the airwaves and newsrooms primarily to advance Israeli interests is nauseating.

A few days ago, Marc Thiessen, a known Israeli asset moonlighting as an American author and columnist, published an article titled 'Iran thinks it has leverage. Here’s how Trump can prove it wrong,’ in The Washington Post. Free version here.

The gall of these people is becoming unbearable. The audacity of the Bezos rag publishing these Netanyahu assets, foaming at the mouth with bloodlust toward Iran, calling for the murder of Iranian diplomats who refuse to bow to them, is exactly what we need to fight with everything we’ve got.

The way these Zionists talk about the death of the people whose worldview they don’t like is truly barbaric and satanic. To be allowed to spread their degenerate, murderous culture through American media while calling to jail people for saying Free Palestine is mind-boggling.

You need to read that entire insult to humanity, but this part is astounding:

“Fourth, carry out a final barrage of leadership strikes, eliminating the Iranian officials who had been spared for the purpose of negotiations. Iran’s leaders must be made to understand that their lives literally depend on reaching a negotiated settlement to Trump’s liking. If they refuse to do so, they will be killed.”

Just to recap: Marc Thiessen's Washington Post op-ed argues that the foreign diplomats’ lives were only spared from the Israeli assassination machine, so that they can accept the Emperor Trump’s negotiated settlement to his LIKING.

Mario Nawfal gets this right:

“Show up for peace talks and a Washington Post columnist will recommend your assassination.



Marc Thiessen just published a piece saying if Iran does not accept Trump's terms, eliminate the negotiating team. The same people who were spared specifically to come talk.



You invited them. They came. Pakistan shut down its entire capital for this. And some guy in Washington with a keyboard and zero skin in the game is writing columns about killing diplomats while they are still at the table.



This is disgusting. There is no other word for it.



You want to know why nobody trusts American diplomacy? This. Right here. You push for talks, someone shows up, and your newspapers start printing assassination wish lists before the first session is even over.”



If Iran walks away from this table tomorrow, nobody should wonder why.

Conclusion:

The Iranians possess high morals and a rich civilization; treachery, betrayal, and assassination are not in their nature. Unlike the other side, whose only skills are lying, deception, treachery, betrayal, and crime. Everyone must decide which side they stand with.

Iranian delegation, I hope you walk away from the negotiating table. The cost for you and for the world will be high, but the time has come to end our complicity in American depravity — tolerating, accepting, accommodating, and justifying its arrogance and barbarity.

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