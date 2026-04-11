Antagolist

Antagolist

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Jason Hush's avatar
Jason Hush
Apr 24

The Iranians are very skeptical about this. At the same time they are tired of this war. I believe it's a huge mistake. The US never honors any agreement.

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Cristian Parrino's avatar
Cristian Parrino
Apr 12

If the US is showing up to the negotiating table with Israeli assets wearing American flags on their lapels, then the option of trust was never there to begin with. For Iran this could be more about exposing that reality, further humiliating the US narrative, and keeping diplomatic options open with clear boundaries set from a position of strength.

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