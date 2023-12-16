After seeing the masks drop over the past three months—from the government, the establishment, and especially the media—it’s hard not to view everything through a lens of suspicion. Every piece of information now feels like an attempt at propaganda. Our perspective has changed, and every aspect of our lives is seen differently. We’re on high alert. Who can blame us?

With everything I read or watch, I immediately question who put it there for me to consume. I analyze every historical event presented to me, every beloved public figure or politician—what’s the real story? Is that charming personality just an act? Did that historic event really unfold the way it’s told? Is everything we consume just part of a larger psyop?

Amid this growing distrust, my nervous system craves a break from the relentless flow of information. I call it a mental massage, especially after feeling so helpless watching the daily visuals of slaughtered children—images my government insists I must accept as normal.

In these moments, I need to escape reality and lose myself in another story for a few hours. Whether it's a film, a series, or a book, I need something that can fully draw me into its narrative.

The Crown season 6, part 2 just came out. Perfect. I've always been drawn to royal fuckery. It’s on brand with this climate too; the carnage royals inflict on each other, whether its actual physical violence in the times of Richard Plantagenet when they snuffed each other’s children like spring chickens or today’s tabloid propaganda variety of Wars of the Roses - I’m on board.

Distract me from the brutal, medieval slaughter of a besieged civilian population with 7-8 hours of a different kind of carnage.

I used to love The Crown. It was done exceptionally well, with just the right amount of imagination sprinkled over historical events. I liked the first actor they chose to play the adult Charles—the inner turmoil was palpable. Although he was too handsome to convince me that the turmoil was necessary and not just part of his story arc; ironically, the turmoil being the premise of Prince Charles’ real life— it was a pleasurable watch.

I used to love The Crown. It was well-crafted, with just the right amount of imagination sprinkled over historical events. I liked the first actor they chose to play the adult Charles—the inner turmoil was palpable. Although he was perhaps too handsome to fully convince me that the turmoil was genuine and not just a narrative choice, it ironically mirrored the real-life struggles of Prince Charles — it was a pleasurable watch.

Adding Dominic West to the cast made it unwatchable for me. His sexual energy is too intense for any screen, let alone playing one of the most famous men on earth who has none of it. It didn’t work, at least for me, trying to portray this famously fumbling character when all you can see in his eyes is—I want to pin you to the wall when you finish that sentence.

Elisabeth Debicki captured Diana’s facial expressions perfectly—the head tilt, the voice—it was eerie to watch. However, at 6’3”, her height had a storyline of its own, given Diana was 5’10’’ and never towered over people in the same way, which shifted the power dynamics with her screen partners, creating a different impression from the well-known history.

Until this generation, the show featured standard television-making, marked by both strong and questionable choices from its creators. However, with the introduction of the next generation, it began to feel less like a TV show and more like a manufactured PR piece—almost as if we hadn’t grown up with William, Kate, and Harry, or are oblivious to the realities of our generation’s most popular figures.

The level of reimagining history here was laughable to watch. William having an existential crisis thinking he’s not good enough for Kate when we all know the history of Waity Katie; nothing wrong with waiting for a guy if that’s what you chose for your life, not an ounce of judgment in this space—but that’s just not an accurate account of events. We all know Kate’s family jerked her left and right to end up in the same school as Wiliam, I always had a soft spot for that woman, the expectations placed on her were probably mentally exhausting; and she definitely deserved better than William, as it turned out to be.

The extent to which history was reimagined here was laughable. Watching William have an existential crisis over not being good enough for Kate was particularly absurd, given we all know a well-documented history of Waity Katie. There’s nothing wrong with waiting for someone if that’s your choice, there’s no judgment in this space—but that’s not an accurate recollection of actual events. I’ve always had sympathy for Kate Middleton; the expectations placed on her were undoubtedly exhausting—from her family, the public, and especially the British Tabloid Press. She deserved far better than what she received from William.

Why is The Crown going to such lengths to rewrite William and Kate’s story as a once-in-a-lifetime love story? The Palace and the media never tried to convince us of this amour until Harry and Meghan came along, making William and Kate suddenly seem pale and unfeeling by comparison.

The lines the show’s creators wrote for the conversations between William and The Queen about Kate are completely mindless.

Queen: Have you aimed high? Will: Impossibly heigh. She could have anyone. Queen: Some might say you’re a bit of catch too.

Prince William, at that time arguably the most eligible bachelor in the world, Princess Diana’s son and a dream for many women, pondering whether he’s aiming too high—it just doesn’t add up, aside from being an inaccurate portrayal of events.

Why are we being propagandized into rewriting this story as an epic love? Who requested it and why? And why did the creators of The Crown accept this meddling? I cannot for the logic in me understand why would they take this direction.

Prince Charles is being played by one of the sexiest actors on our screens, he’s also a good father; Camilla is thoughtful; William, a prince, a Duke of Cambridge is wondering if he’s aiming too high to marry a commoner. Who paid for this public relations campaign?

The answer lies with Harry. Or rather, a portrayal of Harry.

Prince Harry, the most popular member of the British Royal Family alongside his mother, and THE most popular member of the British Royal Family after her death, and any Royal Family of any Monarchy still existing—portrayed as a jealous, problematic, loser; asocially awkward Unabomber; a lost cause; a sinner; a screw-up, a black sheep; a fuck-up.

This is not an overreaction, the creators literally put those words into the mouth of an actor who plays Harry, in a conversation with his brother, in Episode 7, ‘Alma Matter’:

Harry: I know my job, TO BE THE FUCK-UP in this family. Don’t you start too. Go back to St. Andrews. If not for your sake then for mine. I need a purpose in life. SCREW UP and make you look good Will: What’s going on with you and Pa? Harry: He found out about the weed, didn’t he? Went ballistic. Said I could get myself expelled. Now he wants me to go to a treatment center to spend a day with some addicts. Bit of an overreaction, I said. Remose and responsibility, he said. Thanks. Cause it’ll be in all the papers. And make me look like a LOST CAUSE. Again. People will say - “Poor boy, ever since his mother died…” but I guess it’s all working out perfectly. Cause there’s no need for number two in this family. Except as entertainment. I can’t be NORMAL OR A SUCCESS can I? And eclipse you in any way. That would make a mockery of the whole show. So it’s Willy gold star, Harry BLACK SHEEP. Willy saint, Harry SINNER. Willy solid, Harry LOST. Harry: Can you imagine how people would freak out if you were the one going to a treatment center? It would be like the temple was falling down. With me is just what people want. FUCKING UP. “Ah that’s Harry Wales’ job.

This was a hit job, right from the casting.

The actor picked to play Prince Harry looks nothing like him; he’s smug, annoying, and seriously lacking in the looks department—playing a man dubbed Prince Hot Ginge by the press, before he fell in love and a smear campaign ordered by his family launched in the media.

Harry was raised in an establishment that’s built on restraint and lack of spontaneity. He inherited his mother’s nature, love of life and people; but he’s even a better version of her. He possesses the ease his family hardly knows how to define, let alone have—he’s naturally engaging, personable, and real.

I always loved this assessment of Harry—”It’s amazing that family spawned him. Because comfortable, relaxed, unforced, and not stiff has never been the British Royal family's energy. The backlash against him, from the institution and from the media, is based in fear. Here is one of their own shaking off, in real-time, all that formality.”

Is The Crown seriously trying to convince us Prince Harry is an unsightly, socially awkward, jealous troll? Especially when there are records and videos of William—clearly more his father’s son than his mother’s—showing him as an angry, humorless, jealous, and aggressive boy, teenager, and man.

Why did the creators flip Harry and Will’s personalities here? Why are they portraying William’s relationship like a love story for the ages, and Harry as a Unabomber, as he appears, in the scene, in the last episode—looking through the window like he’s about to blow up the whole estate, with all the people in it?

Who ordered this hit job?

A chat between William and The Queen in Episode 9, ‘Hope Street’, is an evergreen:

Will: Things aren’t too great about Harry and Pa now. Queen: Yes, I heard that. Something about a brawl at a local pub. Will: More than one. And the wacky-baccy. Queen: A what? Will: The ganja granny. The Marijuana. Will: So now whenever Pa goes away he insists Harry be sent to a family friend’s to be supervised, which Harry hates. Queen: It’s not easy being a number 2, especially if you have lots of spirit.

Again, who ordered this blatantly obvious hit job on Harry?

I’m well versed in anything to protect the ruling party / anything to protect the Monarchy trope, but this still seems an all-out effort. Is Prince Harry, now that he’s out of Royal protocol—really this threatening to the Monarchy? Or is he threatening something entirely different, beyond our comprehension?

Since October, do you even believe anything being put out as genuine or transparent, rather than being used to propagandize you?

I've noticed a peculiar trend regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they stepped down from their royal duties. The tabloid media has positioned them as champions of “leftist values”, casting them as being against “tradition”, the monarchy, and "the norm"—essentially making them the poster couple for this narrative.

When you run into chatter about them on Twitter, and this usually comes from a right-wing, conservative folk, the tropes are almost identical—Harry and Meghan are friends with Obama and the left, they are working against America and for climate crises hoax, and they have been using their titles to interfere with American politics, the US constitution prohibits it, Harry came to our country to interfere with our freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, this man has its agenda, this woman has an agenda—and so on.

I always believed the Royal Family’s issue with Harry was primarily about how he made them appear—incapable, lazy, weak, unfeeling, unloving, and unremarkable. Prince Harry, much like his mother, disrupted the British Monarchy’s carefully crafted image simply by being himself.

But tabloid media went much further than portraying the Royals pale in comparison to the Sussexes. They politicized Prince Harry and his wife, casting them as symbols of a side they never explicitly aligned with.

Who’s paying for this?

Share