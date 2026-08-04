The Strait of Gibraltar, separating Spain and Morocco

People in power do not want to share their power or resources. Throughout history, the way they maintained control was by controlling information through mainstream media, which, contrary to what we thought, was never truly reporting on the halls of power but instead sitting comfortably too close to them.

Politicians and powerful corrupt organizations have always produced a distorted reality through the mainstream media vehicle, and as Julian Assange rightly predicted some ten years ago, what will eventually work against that trend will be the internet. Social media, to be exact. In Julian’s own words, “It will allow one person with one truth to speak to every single person who wants to hear that truth.”

The phenomenon of social media allowed us all to finally discover what the Palestinian people have been trying to tell the world for decades—Israel is an occupier, an aggressor, and a manipulator embedded in the US government, lobbying for armaments they use to kill their families.

There is no way to fight this, Israel learned, as buying TikTok and investing $150 million in global public diplomacy (hasbara) in 2025, followed by a record-high public diplomacy budget of roughly $730 million for 2026, changed no minds about Israel's crimes in the Middle East.

Reality, simply, cannot be censored. As of today, 69% of US adults hold an unfavorable opinion of the Israeli government.

Ceuta

What happened at the Spain-Morocco border at the city of Ceuta this past Thursday?

The internet was flooded with the scenes of nearly 60,000 Moroccans flooding into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, a small Spanish autonomous city that, alongside Melilla, sits on the northern coast of Africa, shares a land border with Morocco, and sits near the Strait of Gibraltar.

Migrants attempting to cross into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta.

The images were straight out of a far-right wet dream. Far-right parties and politicians around the world, building their political projects on anti-immigrant fearmongering, had their talking points ready to go.

What happened at Ceuta has no relevance to the US, and yet Donald Trump, aware that serving Israel’s interests had damaged his standing with his base ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, used an incident unrelated to the country he governs to score political points by exploiting anti-immigrant fears.

His statement was ready to fly into the world:

“You know, I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people. And that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected. If we’re not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that made Spain look small time.”

Donnie is whoring himself for your midterm votes in November.

The same echo came from the UK. Per Zeteo:

“Christmas came early for the global far right, as images showed tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco breaching the borders of the Spanish enclave Ceuta. From Donald Trump to Nigel Farage, the far right reacted exactly how you would think – by stirring up fear about a fake “invasion” and weaponizing the so-called crisis to rally their bases. Trump said the surge should be used as a “talking point” in the midterm election, while Farage used it to promote his Reform UK party.”

What actually happened in Ceuta

The hordes of people that entered Ceuta didn’t look like desperate refugees. The Nation reports:

The human wave that entered Ceuta, including the dozens who drowned trying to get around the border fence sticking out into the sea, were not such desperate refugees, however. Video footage indicates that virtually none of them were carrying bags or other personal belongings. There are also videos showing truckloads of young men, apparently organized by the Moroccan government, being ferried to the edge of Ceuta, as well as scenes of Moroccan border guards waving them through. It even appears that Moroccan intelligence agents were among the crowd in an apparent effort to get a better sense of border security and the Spanish response. Indeed, having tens of thousands of people simultaneously appear at the frontier undoubtedly required major logistical support.

This provocation appears to have been designed by the Moroccan regime to embarrass Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in response to his efforts to warm relations with Morocco’s longtime geopolitical rival Algeria, a key supplier of natural gas made scarce as a result of the Ukraine and Iran wars and whose president he met with the previous week. The Moroccans orchestrated a similar cross-border influx in 2021 in retaliation for Spain’s allowing Western Sahara President Brahim Ghali, whose nation Morocco claims for itself, into the country for medical treatment.

Perhaps not coincidentally, this comes at a time when the American and Israeli governments have been furious at Spain’s Socialist government over its support for Palestinian rights and opposition to the Iran War.

Migrants scaling a border fence at the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta

The problem

The ruling class is in a bind. They can no longer distort reality and control the flow of information as they once did. Ordinary people on social media, armed with a different political perspective, influence, and nothing more than a phone in their hand, have become a threat to the halls of power.

And the far-right powers around the globe are not in the mood to share their power or any of the resources; they want to continue hoarding.

After four years of watching the absolute blasphemy of global politics—the people allowing, arming, protecting, and justifying a state committing a livestreamed genocide—we have become trained to detect bullshit within milliseconds.

Anti-colonial, colonial lesson

The Nation, again, calls it all out brilliantly:

While having any European territory on African soil is certainly problematic regardless of its particular history and demographics, it is hard to imagine that these right-wing figures are actually motivated by anti-colonialism.

In addition, the wave of border crossings has created images that far-right parties in Europe are now using to claim that there is an uncontrollable refugee crisis, feeding racist and xenophobic attacks against Sanchez and other left-leaning governments for allowing a foreign “invasion” of EU territory. Conservative European governments have demanded that Spain be removed from the Schengen Zone that allows for passport-free movement within most of Europe despite the fact that Spain maintains tight internal migration control between the presidios and the Spanish mainland and that none of 50,000 who illegally crossed into Ceuta have made it onto the European continent.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Vice President JD Vance blamed the border crossings on “radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West,” while Trump warned that scenes similar to those of the tens of thousands of dark-skinned people storming the border in Ceuta would occur in the United States as well if Democrats get back into office.

Important part

Ironically, rather than being anti-colonial, Morocco itself is a colonial power, having illegally invaded, occupied, annexed, and colonized the nation of Western Sahara, a full member state of the African Union and recognized by the United Nations as a non-self-governing territory. The United States and Israel are the only two countries to formally recognize that occupied country as being under Moroccan sovereignty.

Who benefited the most from this manufactured “crisis”?

Far-right parties and politicians around the world who are building their political projects on anti-immigrant fearmongering. Regardless of video records of truckloads of young men coordinated by the Moroccan government to bust through Ceuta, the far-right, anti-Muslim, immigrant-hating, racist base will eat this up.

Who paid the price?

The 67 people who died as instruments of someone else's political agenda. Per NPR, “The death toll in Spain's Ceuta border crisis with Morocco has climbed to 67; they included some who drowned and some who were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier.”

Whether this global far-right wet dream was orchestrated in D.C., Tel Aviv, Rabat, far-right Europe, or all of the above; whether it was the Moroccan authorities calmly leading the "immigrant crisis" out of the trucks or mainstream media using language such as "military-age men" and "Islamist invasion," the result of this, and of every political theater built around someone's ideology, is the same: dead bodies.

Brilliant researcher, going deeper to explain this fake “invasion.” Take a listen:

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