Antagolist

Antagolist

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Dana K.'s avatar
Dana K.
May 21, 2024

Silence in the face of injustice only empowers the oppressors! This is a great piece. Your relentless advocacy serves as an inspiration to us all. Thank you.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Ryan Booth's avatar
Ryan Booth
May 20, 2024

Comprehensive and exact examination of silence. The reader, tasked as an apologist for atrocity, is lead to the only valid conclusion with Palpable shame.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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