Antagolist

Antagolist

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Shamim Sarif's avatar
Shamim Sarif
Mar 19

Art is never neutral, and artists are political. Each time you decide whose story to write about, what to direct or what to paint - you’re making a decision about who is important and what matters. It’s bound up in the work and it’s important. When artists step back from that, or pretend that art exists for art’s sake, not as part of world that they are citizens of, they are (frankly) cowards. And cowardice allows the facists to win.

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