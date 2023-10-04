Antagolist

Antagolist

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Lejla Sertovic's avatar
Lejla Sertovic
Oct 8, 2023

I loved every word but the ending is everything 🖤

“If we ease the pressure on men to be everything for us, perhaps then they can actually become something. For the first time in my life, I wake up excited to see if a woman has messaged me and what she has to say, not a man.

If that’s not beating the game, I don’t know what is.”

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Mila's avatar
Mila
Oct 10, 2023

Loved it!

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