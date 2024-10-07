Antagolist

Antagolist

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Dana K.'s avatar
Dana K.
Dec 27, 2024

It’s a rare and bittersweet feeling to feel seen. On one hand, I carry the guilt of living freely outside of Palestine—a life filled with rights and comforts that sometimes feel like borrowed luxuries. On the other hand, I am that person with no real place to call home, forever anchored to a land I can’t fully return to.

I always thought this duality—this mix of gratitude and heartache—was something only Palestinians in the diaspora could truly grasp. But reading this is like finding a part of myself in someone else’s words. It’s a reminder that empathy and humanity have a way of turning personal stories into shared connections.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
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TommyGun
Dec 27, 2024

I can relate to this so much Miranda. As kids, we used to make fun of our Italian, 1st generation American grandmother when she’d stop mid-bite and lament how “I can’t enjoy this food when (her sister) Mariet is sick”. I get it now, 100%. I’m also surrounded by people who know zero about what’s going on in Gaza and prefer it that way. But self- care is also required for anyone deeply

committed to speaking out and exposing the genocide- so good for you for doing so with your family. The seaside looks beautiful. Thanks, as always, for providing a healthy dose of perspective.

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