Illustration — Mohammed Afefa

President Trump landed in Israel yesterday to tout a “peace deal” in the Middle East, and in reality, he went to perform for his owners. I never could understand why these Zionists get hard-ons watching people they pay or blackmail perform like fucking muppets.

The speech he gave at the Israeli Knesset today is the most fascinating showcase of weakness and defeat, camouflaged with strongman talk while admitting to all your war crimes. This speech will be recorded in history books after it has been held in The Hague, after this empire is dismantled.

I made a mixtape of the best parts. I will translate them for you, as I’m fluent in Trump:

“People are dancing in the street about this peace deal.”

Translation: We’re pressed by millions of people on the streets of every city in the world protesting our joint genocidal project.

“Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by the force of arms. You won. I mean, you won.”

Translation: With all our might and all our weapons, we couldn’t beat civilians in flip-flops that decided to defend their land.

“Ultimately, the world wins; you can’t beat the world.”

Translation: Too many people are taking to the streets against our war crimes, and we cannot suppress, arrest, ban, detain, silence, and propagandize them all.

“The world is a very big place, and this piece of land is very small.”

Translation: We have weapons and might, but people have numbers, and you are a small, tiny dot, Israel; we can’t fight the entire world for you.

“But the world is loving Israel again, and I said to Bibi, the world is big and is strong, and ultimately the world wins, but we don’t have to worry about that now.”

Translation: I told Bibi you need to stop massacring children; the world is raging against you and, by association, me too. Also, my midterms are coming up.

“There was getting to be a period of time, over the last few months, the world wanted peace, and Israel, too, wanted peace. Everybody did, everybody did.”

Translation: Israel wanted to continue slaughtering the Palestinian population, but the world wanted peace, and Israel also wanted peace, so I had to convince Bibi to accept the peace he already wanted by making Gaza the nuclear waste site.

“It was getting bad, it was getting heated, the timing of this is brilliant, and I said to Bibi, you will be remembered for this far more than if you kept this going and kill, kill, kill, it would not be the same, and I just want to congratulate you for having the courage to say, that’s it.”

Translation: The world hates Israel after witnessing them slaughtering small children for 750 days, so I said to Bibi, I know you like to kill, kill, kill small Palestinian children who are a demographic threat to your ethnostate, and I want to congratulate you for having the courage to stop killing small Palestinian children for the cameras; my midterms are coming up.

Scott Ritter had a great assessment of this nauseating embarrassment on the Judging Freedom show. The President of the United States, a fraudster, playing a court jester to a building full of war criminals.

“You know, this president continues to shock me with his absolute indifference to American patriotism and the ability to discredit American patriotism the way he did to imply the patriotism is for sale, and that when push comes to shove, people he calls loyal patriotic Americans would actually have loyalty to another country and he wouldn’t condemn that. I couldn’t imagine a situation where, if he was presented with a situation, you know, a scenario where a wealthy American said, “I choose Romania over America.” Wealthy or Romanian American, he would condemn this in the harshest terms. America first, America first. Israel is the exception. And this means that this president, I don’t think he loves America the way you and I love America. I think he loves Donald Trump. I think he loves the concept of being the American president without fully understanding what that means, the duties, obligations, responsibilities. I don’t think this man knows what the Constitution is. I don’t think he is familiar with the Constitution. I don’t think he’s familiar with any of the norms and values that are tied to being the commander-in-chief. I don’t think he understands what it means to be in the military. I don’t think he understands anything except wealth, and that’s it. His entire universe revolves around wealth, and he’s spent his whole life buying access and pretending that he earned that access.”