Antagolist

Antagolist

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Dana K.'s avatar
Dana K.
Apr 27, 2024

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

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MDY's avatar
MDY
Apr 26, 2024

We truly need to all dissect these western tropes on daily basis. Sad state of the current world

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