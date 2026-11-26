Every year on my birthday, I write a piece recollecting my year. What I have done, achieved, failed at, and discovered about myself. It’s trying to figure out the world through a deep dive into myself. What all the things I discovered about my trials, turbulations, and successes tell about the world around me.

For the past three years I do the opposite. I recollect the world. I try to work on my own sense of self, and yours, the reader’s, through what we have witnessed in this world over the past year. What did this insane reality make of us? Every year since 2023, we are different human beings.

These pieces are becoming harder and harder to write. There are just too many atrocities to process daily, and I have noticed I’ve become just a human vessel to witness, to process, to document, and to inform—losing myself in the process.

Who am I anymore? Do I exist as a person, with all the things that make me who I am? Do I still do the things that matter to me, small things, hobbies, and crea…