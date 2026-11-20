I’m deliberately waiting for a week or two before I write about the famous “blue tsunami” that has swept the country on November 3rd. I want to give my hopeful and somewhat gullible Democrat friends some time for their hopeful grins to be met with the harsh reality of what we have been fighting against for well over four years now: they are all the same.

MAGA is not ruining your country, and “we just need to vote blue to save it.” You don’t live in a democracy. You live in the uniparty system, and it serves Wall Street, Silicon Valley, the pharmaceutical industry, corporate interests, and the war machine.

Not you.

I want to give them, or you, if you are of this sort, a week or two to really marinate on this and see it in action. See all the Democrats we gave our votes to who flipped in less than 5 business days on support for Hakeem Jeffries for the Speaker of the House while we logged in more signatures against his nomination than all the votes he received in his entire career.

I mean, just look at this pathetic display:

It’s not even subtle; how deplorable their hypocrisy is. This is a kindergarden level of gaslight after you cheated people to give you the votes for the causes you never meant to uphold.

“I hope you’ll channel that anger into strategic action for the goals we share. To push for swift action…”

Channel that anger into strategic action; he tells his constituents who specifically asked him to not give the nomination vote to Jeffries, so like, channel it into action, but not THAT action.

Or this one (slide for video), who calls him “Leader Jeffries” throughout the video; what in the Jim fucking Jones is happening here? Is this Mafia? A cult?

Don’t even get me started with this one. No to Medicare for All, no to abolishing ICE? Just ponder on that. A Democrat. A progressive:

Zulfiqar Hussean-Rizvi summarized it best: “Y’all really got blue-wave mogged by a bunch of neoliberals. The political establishment has mastered the art of making the electorate celebrate its own subjugation.”

I’ll gloat more on the midterms in a standalone piece.

The other day, on Veterans Day, I saw a tweet by Ryan Knight, better known as Power to the People:

Why do they hate us? All we want to do is invade their country, drone strike their women and children, steal their resources, install puppet dictators, create a central bank, and call them terrorists if they resist.

He sent a larger message:

Today is Veterans day, which means the same Republicans and Democrats who fund the wars and send people to kill and be killed will be making hollow statements to manufacture consent for more war. My message on Veterans day is this: All US-led imperialist wars are based on a lie: They don’t deliver freedom or democracy. They deliver death and destruction all to make the US oligarchs richer. We must end the US war machine. Our country has no right to wage endless wars to steal other countries resources. Our country has over 800 military bases worldwide and spends $1 trillion a year on war. To make matters worse the proposed war budget for 2027 is $1.5 trillion and includes Section 219, which would merge our military with Israel’s military. At what point are the American people going to say ‘enough is enough’ and rise up to end this? The U.S. has existed for 250 years and has been waging war for 230 of these 250 years, which is 92% of its existence. The terrorists are not abroad. They are occupying the halls of our government in both the Republican and Democratic parties. If peace is to ever exist on this earth it must start here in the heart of the imperial core and it must start with the American people being brave enough to reject both imperialist parties. What the US ruling class and both of its parties don’t want you to know is that we the people have tremendous power. We make the economy run, which means we can bring everything to a halt if we rise up together en masse to fight for a better world!

It annoys me how many people fail to connect the war machine to the creation of the billionaire class and the prevention of a class revolt. I talk to many people I know who are crushed by the genocide in Palestine but don’t put much thought on the impending Iran war beyond (I hope no one throws nukes), and they most definitely do not understand the real nature of the Ukraine war.

Chris Hedges explained this with the urgent simplicity, as only he can: “The elites use war not only for personal enrichment, but to stifle class conflict.”

Please read his piece below.

War, as W.E.B. Du Bois said, diverts the poor from their real interests. It funnels national frustrations into the “heroic” battle against a common enemy. The nationalist cant, with its endemic racism, seduces those who are alienated or on the margins of society into feeling they suddenly belong. It entices them to sacrifice themselves for a “noble” cause. They become the architects of their own enslavement. They march like sheep into war’s purgatory. By the time they wake up, it is too late. They are cast aside, as so many of our veterans have painfully discovered, like human refuse. But as a tactic to consolidate power and enrich the billionaire class, it is unbeatable. Wars will only be curtailed, if not halted, when we nationalize the weapons industry and dramatically reduce the military budget. Until then, nothing, absolutely nothing, will change. Indeed, things will only get worse. No one in Congress — or any other branch of government — will do this for us. The masters of war sitting in the boardrooms of Boeing, General Dynamics or Northrop Grumman are not praying for peace in the Middle East or coexistence with China and Russia. The generals — who build their careers by orchestrating wars and post military careers enriching themselves working for defense contractors — are not seeking a cessation of global conflicts. They are seeking hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars and government debt to fuel the self-defeating cycle of endless war. The corporate vultures — especially the war makers — are, as I write, descending on Congress. They are meeting with Democratic Party leaders and holding out promises of millions in cash. They will corrupt, neutralize and compromise most. They will destroy the careers of the very few who refuse to do their bidding. They hold the real power. They have no intention of surrendering it. The manufacturing of weapons systems and the waging of war are the chief activities of the U.S. government. It is no longer one among other means of advancing the national interest. War and violence are how we speak to the rest of the world. The “shadow world,” — as the author Andrew Feinstein calls it in his book on the global arms trade — is defined by staggering levels of corruption, deception and senseless death. It is lawless and unregulated. Its criminal activities, cannibalization of national budgets and secrecy are sanctified in the name of “national security.”

I will repeat this part for you in bold. This is the main thing we all need to focus on after these midterms. Blue Wave is a scam.

Wars will only be curtailed, if not halted, when we nationalize the weapons industry and dramatically reduce the military budget. Until then, nothing, absolutely nothing, will change. Indeed, things will only get worse. No one in Congress, or any other branch of government, will do this for us.

Thanks for your support!

Upgrade to paid subscription