On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including Section 219, a provision sneakily inserted into this bill by the deviant mind of Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure its passage—an act of treason that will permanently embed the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

A merge, so they call it, a polite, romantic term that disguises the loss of sovereignty, the erasure of national identity, and the catastrophe it represents.

Was the American identity ever really anything other than what American Zionists decided it would be, with the benefit of Israel always operating on the backend of American pride?

Tucker Carlson called this treacherous act a humiliation ritual. More on that later. In preparation for this piece, I checked the Twitter grapevine to see what people were saying about this treacherous act by our sitting representatives.

And this thread I stumbled upon captures this moment in our history so perfectly that it could tell the entire story without any help from me. It contains everything needed to reveal the absurdity of this bill, the provision buried within it, what it represents, and how we arrived at this point. It is a masterclass in storytelling, a performance art:

What to even add anymore? There isn’t a better way to describe this moment in American history than to repeat Tucker’s humiliation ritual.

Zionists in power are lying to you by describing this bill as sharing “defense supply chains while also including joint collaboration on military technologies, data sharing, and research & development.”

In reality, Benjamin Mileikowsky understands the American citizens are appalled by Israel’s war crimes; the approval for that genocidal state is in such a gutter, the Congress cannot fight the public disapproval for yearly military funding for Israel for much longer, and his 10-year deal is soon over.

Per NBC News, in 2016, the U.S. and Israeli governments signed a memorandum of understanding for the 10 years through September 2028 that provides $38 billion in military aid, $33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and $5 billion for missile defense systems.

How do you continue getting the military aid while the entire world saw you maim children en masse for 4 years straight?

By deviously implanting the Section 219 provision into a defense bill to prevent a separate vote on it. By placing the Israeli Army inside the Pentagon, removing the need for yearly military funding to have to be approved yearly by Congress—voila, problem solved.

Netanyahu didn’t hold his breath for long, claiming an idea to “shift the framework for US-Israel defense cooperation from aid to partnership.”

This letter, his words and rhetoric, this arrogance in such a transparent takeover of American sovereignty for Israel’s gain, bypassing the scrutiny of military aid being approved every year amid a climate of a raging, disapproving American citizenry, is the scariest document I have ever read.

213 Republicans voted for this bill, every single one except for Thomas Massie. 5 Democrats voted for this bill and committed a blatant act of treason. They are Don Davis, Jared Golden, Adam Gray, Vicente Gonzalez, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

The bill still needs to pass the Senate. The Senate will vote for it. Our government is fully captured.

“Oh, how convenient that there are always *just enough* Democratic votes to help the Republicans get their agenda through!” — Blakeley

What is left for us citizens to do?

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