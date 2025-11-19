Until Monday night, you could have optimistically believed that the UN was the most impotent organization in the world. I’ve endearingly called them content creators for the past two years. I truly saw no difference between them and an influencer trying to sell you the newest face cream, promising it will make you younger if you just keep applying it.

The UN is the most useless organization on earth; I’ve said it repeatedly. They show up to file reports, tally the dead, and archive what was already allowed to happen. Their entire job seems to be documenting the atrocities, never stopping them. Don’t even get me started on the veto power.

But, see that’s just the thing. They aren’t useless. The only catch is, they aren’t useful to you or me, or the Palestinian, Sudanese, or the Congolese people — they are useful to the Western establishment. They’re a crucial puzzle of the imperial project. They operate as partners of the Empire. And what they did on Monday effectively makes them part of the crime scene.

The resolution.

On Monday night, the UN Security Council adopted a US resolution detailing the mandate for the Gaza International Stabilization Force outlined in Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Per Reuters, the text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-chaired Board of Peace, envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee “reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.” It also authorizes the international stabilization force, which would ensure a “process of demilitarizing Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.”

This resolution was adopted 13-0-2; 13 countries voted in favor of it, 0 voted against it, and 2 abstained (Russia and China).

Demilitarizing Gaza.

These jokers really expect us to accept their morbid idea — that an occupied population without sovereignty, without a military, and without freedom of movement, one that has just been subjected to the most brutal genocidal campaign by the two most powerful psychopathic powers, is supposed to demilitarize?

Hamas, naturally, said — no way, Jose. In a statement, they reiterated that it will not disarm and argued that its fight against Israel is legitimate resistance, potentially pitting the resistance group against the international force authorized by this resolution.

A peace deal, anyone?

And what was Israel doing in the days leading to the United States passing the resolution that would come in and help them achieve military goals they themself couldn’t achieve for the past two years against the population in flip-flops, with homemade weapons?

On Sunday, per Al Jazeera, “Israel was engaged in a last-ditch bid to change the wording of a United Nations Security Council resolution on the next phase of United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan that was recently amended to mention a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.”

Please mention the two-state solution one more time to me, I dare you.

On Sunday, Netanyahu repeated to his cabinet that his opposition to a Palestinian state had “not changed one bit”. This was one day before the United Nations Security Council would vote on the US-drafted resolution, which would mandate a transitional administration and an international stabilisation force (ISF) in Gaza.

Straight out of Shakespeare.

Iago, Lady Macbeth, and Richard III would be ashamed of what Netanyahu and his government pulled in the last 48 hours to prevent Palestinian statehood before the United Nations Security Council vote on Monday.

He engaged in a last-minute diplomatic push to alter the draft resolution, which the US had changed to include more defined language about Palestinian self-determination under pressure from Arab and Muslim countries expected to contribute troops to the International Stabilisation Force.

The draft now says that “conditions may be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” after reforms to the Palestinian Authority are “faithfully carried out and Gaza redevelopment has advanced”.

Do you finally realize the scope of this diplomatic farce?

All of you insincere Islamophobes who still parrot the — but Palestinians are refusing any peace deals and offers to have a state, are you finally there? Did you arrive at the Netanyahu pulling Shakespearian chess moves for decades to prevent any coexistence, like ever?

And this is where the United Nations comes in as his tool. Instead of holding him and the state of Israel accountable for the war crimes the entire world saw on their phones, livestreamed, they came out with this vote to legitimize this genocide, and the occupation of the Palestinian people.

Not much different from what the United Nations did in November 1947, when it proposed the partition of Palestine. This is simply a continuation of their original sin.

The resistance factions came out, naturally, to call these efforts “a new attempt to impose another form of occupation on our land and people, and to legitimise foreign trusteeship”.

Palestinian voices and aspirations for sovereignty have been fully sidelined by the farce and the spectacle of Trump’s Gaza plan, which we knew would happen from its launch. The villains of the world, deciding the destiny of a nation they just bombarded to oblivion, allowing no Palestinians at the table, having a say in their own reality.

Al Jazeera also reports, as of late Sunday night, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions called on Algeria, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to reject the plan for stabilisation forces to be deployed in Gaza.

“We direct a sincere and fraternal appeal to the Algerian Republic, government and people, to continue adhering to its principled positions supporting Palestine, and its steadfast rejection of any projects targeting Gaza’s identity and our people’s right to self-determination.”

Algeria denied their plea.

Instead, they raised their hand and voted yes on this shameful resolution.

A book could be written about the scale of betrayal the Arab world’s leaders continue to inflict on the Palestinian people. It’s unbearable to watch.

The people in Gaza just endured two years of the most brutal assault, genocide, starvation of its people, fighting the entire Western empire and their most sophisticated weaponry — stateless people without sovereignty and military, and Israel still could not defeat them. The most powerful army in the Middle East, backed and funded by the biggest superpower on earth, could not defeat these orphans from defending their land.

Instead, they needed a resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council, so that the international community could send in the international boots on the ground, to impose Israeli goals — the ones they failed to secure militarily.

The world is literally being asked to police the Palestinian people for Israel!

Russia.

Russia had a golden chance here. The world is finally waking up to the lies — about Israel, about Ukraine, about the brutality of the American Empire. They had a rare opportunity to veto this humiliating resolution and show the world exactly where the violence is coming from, and which side of the hemisphere keeps failing at even the bare minimum of diplomacy.

In the weeks leading up to this vote, Russia was circulating its own resolution to rival the US version, offering stronger language on Palestinian statehood and stressing that the occupied West Bank and Gaza must be joined as a contiguous state under the Palestinian Authority.

They did not insist on their resolution, and they did not use this opportunity to veto the US resolution; instead, both Russia and China cowardly abstained.

Best part? Israel and Turkiye are supposed to be the two countries mediating this resolution on the ground in Gaza. Israel has already said it will not accept Turkiye, a key Gaza ceasefire mediator, having any role on the ground.

This means Israel, a country that has just committed a genocide on these people, will be the ones mediating this “peace deal!”

This farce is hard to swallow even for those least informed; this is like putting Hitler in charge of peace for the Jews in 1945.

Shameful. Humiliating.

Russia’s failure to use this moment to advance its own resolution, or at the very least veto this shameful US draft that renders Palestinian self-determination impossible, raises the question: in practice, how are Russia and China any different from Washington and Tel Aviv?

Sam Husseini tweeted what was on my mind, reading this unfortunate turn of events:

China and Russia abstained. All other US puppet United Nations Security Council members voted yes. Mark today in your calendars folks: The start of a new imperial crusade.

Craig Mokhiber, a former United Nations human rights official and a specialist in international human rights law, posted a sobering tweet:

“The UN Security Council has just adopted the horrific US resolution with 13 yes votes and 2 abstentions. Not a single member of the Council had the courage, principle, or respect for international law to vote against this US-Israel colonial outrage. This proposal has been rejected by Palestinian civil society and factions, and defenders of human rights and international law everywhere. 17 November 2025 is a day of shame for the United Nations, and for governments around the world on their knees before the US empire and its violent Israeli client. But the struggle for Palestinian freedom will continue undeterred, with or without them.”

Board of Peace.

Another important detail about this “peace resolution” for you to know. Drop Site News reminds that this vote installs Jared Kushner and Tony Blair’s concept for a foreign “Board of Peace” as Gaza’s governing authority, giving it control over the enclave’s resources and borders. The resolution authorizes the deployment of an International Stabilization Force to disarm the resistance in Gaza. It also creates a Palestinian executive committee for day-to-day administration and ties Israeli withdrawal to Hamas disarmament, with progress reports required every six months to the Security Council.

What to even say?

Hope you now understand that the United Nations’ purpose is not to uphold international law or bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice. Its purpose is to legitimize colonization, genocide, and imperial pursuits. After all, the UN was created to formalize and recognize the state of Israel on top of the existing Palestinian population. We should never forget its origins.

If the United Nations were actually doing what its mandate claims, it would place neutral forces in Gaza, work with the Palestinian resistance to secure the State of Palestine, disarm Israel, and remove all its nuclear weapons.

Great tweet by Sultan Khan:

The UN just wrapped the US occupation plan in blue flags and called it “peace.” A foreign council to rule Gaza, foreign soldiers to disarm the occupied, and Israel leaves only when Palestinians kneel.

This isn’t peacekeeping.

It’s empire management.

It’s genocide with official paperwork.

I want to leave you with this excellent United Nations Villain’s Origin Story, in case this article didn’t make it clear enough. This analysis is by a brilliant geopolitical, historical buff, Queniform. Please read this:

The UN Was Born as an Instrument of Partition. Today, It Returns to Its First Task.

Today, the UN approved an “international stabilization force” for Gaza - a polite phrase for an occupation army.

Strip the diplomatic veneer and the meaning is blunt: the world is being asked to send its own soldiers to finish what Israel’s armed groups failed to do. An international battalion to impose Israeli goals. Foreign sons dying for a land grab.

This is not a rupture.

This is continuity.

This is the UN returning to its original assignment.

From the Beginning, the UN Was the Administrative Wing of the Zionist Project.

The mythology says the UN was born to maintain peace after World War II. The record says something else. In 1947, the UN Partition Plan carved Palestine with a pen stroke so violent it still echoes. Jews, who owned only 7% of the land, were suddenly “awarded” 56%.

Not through history, not through purchase, not through population, not through consent — but through a vote orchestrated by Western powers already invested in a settler state to secure their imperial corridor between the Mediterranean and the Gulf.

This was no act of impartial global governance.

It was the handover ceremony of British colonialism to its chosen successor.

Britain had failed to break Palestinian resistance — even after the 1936 revolt, even after collective punishments, executions, home demolitions, curfews, and martial law.

So the mandate was passed to a new structure: the United Nations.

The partition plan wasn’t peacekeeping. It was dispossession in legal dress.

2025: The UN Returns to Form.

Fast-forward.

Israel’s army has exhausted itself in Gaza.

The global public has seen the atrocities and refuses to legitimize them.

So a familiar mechanism is revived:

When colonial violence reaches its limit, the UN steps in to launder the next phase.

Under “international mandate,” the same outcome is pursued:

The fragmentation of Palestine.

The containment of its people.

The protection of Israeli expansion.

The neutralization of resistance.

It is the Mandate system without the British flag.

It is the Partition Plan without the word “partition.”

Israel failed to conquer Gaza.

So now the “international community” is being marshalled to do it for them — to impose the political arrangement Israel could not secure militarily.

The World Is Being Asked to Police Palestine for Israel.

Make no mistake:

Occupation does not become legitimate when the uniform changes color.

An international army that enters Gaza against the will of its people is not peacekeeping — it is subcontracted apartheid.

A globalized settler-colonial force.

And its task is clear: to stabilize the conditions for another century of dispossession.

The UN’s Mandate Has Never Changed.

From 1947 to today, the institution has been consistent:

It did not stop the Nakba — it administered it.

It did not reverse the land theft — it codified it.

It did not restrain the settler state — it offered diplomatic scaffolding to build one.

It did not protect Palestinians — it provided procedural cover for their erasure.

What we are witnessing today is not an aberration.

It is the system functioning as designed.

The tragedy is not that the UN failed.

The tragedy is that people still expect the UN to be something it never was.

Its core purpose - from partition to peacekeeping mandates to today’s occupation force — has been to translate Western strategic interests into international legitimacy.

And Palestine has always been the proving ground of that architecture.

Hopeless?

Don’t be. Subjugated, occupied people never achieved their freedom through diplomacy. The path to freedom will be forged by the people of the land, not by resolutions. Hamas will not disarm, and we need to sharpen our resistance to the Zionist grip on politics, culture, and the imperial machinery that sustains it. We can’t give up. Keep fighting!

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