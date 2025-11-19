Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Dixon's avatar
Chris Dixon
Nov 19, 2025

Excellent article, Miranda, illustrating what the U.N. really is, not what it would have the world believe it is.

Reply
Share
Aisha's avatar
Aisha
Nov 19, 2025Edited

Thanks for sharing such a well written article. Every time there was a vote for a UN resolution to end the Genocide, I would hold my breath thinking this time the UN will finally do something, but the outcome was always the same. At this point, they have failed in their duties so much it should be completely dismantled and replaced. Remember when Trump said the US should “take over” and “own” Gaza when Satanyahu was right next to him and everyone condemned it. Seems as if they essentially got what they wanted just rebranded the vile plan with a business man’s pitch. 😒

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.