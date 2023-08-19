Antagolist

Antagolist

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Isidora Rajsic's avatar
Isidora Rajsic
Sep 6, 2023

Fabulous article, bur more the point, while it may be a generational thing, I feel that the intricacy of relationships and the, as you’ve noted, the multidimensional nature of characters on-screen (and off!) is on its way to full distinction. Worrisome, to say the least. I’ll always be yearning for a Pacey Witter. Digits crossed there’s still hope he’s out there.

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