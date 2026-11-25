Photo by Jack Taylor

Times have changed. We aren’t the same people we were three years ago, and our priorities have changed. Drastically. Our eyes have opened, and there is no going to sleep anymore, ever again. In order to leave the propaganda-induced coma we have been subjected to for decades by the mainstream media, brainwashing us about the Western morality and the “radical, violent tendencies” of the Global South, one had to be a sane, thinking, open-minded individual that respects all human beings—beyond those that look, talk, or pray like us.

You also had to be at least minimally educated about the basics of human existence throughout history, and you had to be a non-self-serving prick to see what’s happening around you.

Yet there are still people who refuse to join this new reality. They are still on Instagram pushing products, tapping their nails on PR boxes, posting color-coordinated content, wearing their comfortable beige clothes, sitting in their visually pleasing beige offices, and twirling their matcha with that annoying matcha brushy thing.

They just do not want to let go of the world that once was.

I call them dinosaurs.

Ma’am, would you like to join reality anytime soon? Step this way.

Sometimes I see an image of them in my head, sitting in their beige, plush offices, while outside their windows, missiles are embedded in the pavement, fire and smoke are spreading everywhere, and children’s limbs are scattered across the ground. But they have their phones held above their heads, spouting, MUST POST MY MATCHA RECIPE TODAY.

I want to go to their houses and shake them. Still posting their vacations, luxuries, a certain color palette, and a theme only ever interrupted by people with darker shade of skin, out on the streets of Paris, climbing monuments, and asking for a future.

I find these dinosaurs as responsible for the state of our world today as the corrupt government that is stealing our money to fund wars, serve corporate interests, and benefit their billionaire donor pimps.

They are the customers and the spreaders of propaganda, designed to convince the society the immigrants are a danger to your lifestyle and safety, not the system enslaving us all.

France

Last month, when the demonstrations in France started, and when I saw people I hadn’t seen post a single social or political sentence in years posting about destroyed monuments and designer stores in Paris, I lost my mind. Not a word about the livestreamed genocide. Nothing at all. But buildings!

I responded to one such story posted by a friend of mine, from whom I haven’t seen a sign of life since 2023. She posted a picture from Paris and the entire spiel about “destroying French culture by immigrants who do not understand or respect it,” yadda yadda yadda. Classic white cluelessness.

My message to her:

For three years you supported your Zionist genocidal friend online and reposted her lies, which we all see today as lies. In three whole years you didn’t say one word about the dismembered children in Gaza who you have watched being slaughtered on your phone daily. But you showed up today to your Instagram story to say something about the protests in Paris, very upset about the violence and “destruction of the monuments,” while never being affected by the violence that killed thousands of people and children in Palestine. You’re spouting nonsense on your Instagram instead of taking 15 minutes of your time to research what’s actually happening on the streets of Paris, listening to students on the street who are reporting there were groups of agitators sent to the streets, backed up by numerous video proofs, getting out of police cars and deliberately smashing property so that the police have a reason to retaliate with force against the students. You are diminishing students’ legitimate demands with your posts, influenced by your Islamophobia and xenophobia.

And she responds to me:

Oh, Miranda, will you just leave me alone? Do I comment on your posts? I don’t give a damn about your thoughts on anything. I have my opinions, and you have yours. That’s called democracy. Don’t treat me like I’m an idiot. You should be ashamed of yourself for thinking that we all have to respect your opinion. You’re not going to change my mind with your long messages. Get out of New York for a while and go live where all those people you support live. Leave me alone. I LIVE IN EUROPE! And this is my environment, and I’m concerned about it and about the future of my children’s lives. And you can go ahead and sort out America and Palestine, but do it all in NYC. God forbid you do it anywhere else. So leave me alone. I’ll support whoever I want, and I certainly won’t justify myself for it, nor will I try to convince anyone else or attack them for thinking differently. If you think you’ve offended me by calling me xenophobic and uninformed … frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.

Love it when they think the human rights of all people fall under the “difference of opinion” and “democracy.” You know, people are not just vapid and selfish; they are just incredibly dumb. Fossils. No knowledge about anything. Basic history, nothing.

I also love how they have no shame about being called biggots: “If you think you’ve offended me by calling me xenophobic and uninformed … frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” They feel no shame. Their pride is not participating in the just world; their pride is in beige offices, matcha, travels, and luxury goods.

Listen here

If your first reaction to the protests in France and the rest of Europe is to repeat state propaganda about an “Islamist, migrant takeover of Europe” or claim that “French people are civilized and would never loot their own cities,” congratulations. You’ve exposed yourself as a covert racist, a xenophobe, and a mouthpiece for the ruling class, helping them use fear to silence dissent rather than contributing to the change this world, plundered by a pedophile billionaire donor class, desperately needs.

The media and the political establishment have done a spectacular job of convincing ordinary people that their biggest enemies are Muslims and immigrants. But their propaganda wouldn’t work on you if you weren’t a bigot, Islamophobe, and xenophobe.

Your racism and xenophobia are matched only by your ignorance of history. You fear an imaginary invasion of your culture and civilization while remaining oblivious to the colonial plunder, exploitation, and violence that helped build the heritage, art, and very wealth you claim to be defending.

You cannot understand the present when you refuse to understand the past, yet you speak with absolute certainty about people whose history you have never bothered to learn.

Photo — Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

Immigrants

Millions of non-white French citizens aren’t invaders; they’re multi-generational French people whose families came from former colonies or overseas territories like Martinique, Réunion, etc. They speak French, hold French citizenship, and have been legal citizens for several decades.

They did not come from “those countries.” They were born in France.

Mainstream media depicts them as foreign to weaponize fear for the right-wing agenda and warmongers around the world to win their election and implement a surveillance state.

And you and those like you are helping them do it.

You cheered on violent protests in Albania, and you praised the Albanian protestors for refusing to let their government sell their land to corporate interests.

You don’t care about violence, when it’s white.

You cannot be bothered to understand that the struggle in France is a global struggle against authoritarian rule and a police state that protects profits while abusing its own children.

You care about the comfort of your next tourist trip to Paris, and your shopping spree.

Dinosaurs

You are outdated. Your views are tired. And dangerous. We do not accept you.

The world right now needs people who are willing to face discomfort to unlearn decades worth of propaganda-induced coma about Western moral superiority.

We need people who are willing to invest the time and effort to learn, listen, read, and educate ourselves about the systems of power and how to dismantle them.

Otherwise, you are just as oppressive to humanity and equality as the political establishment that continues to destroy ordinary lives.

And when you say to me, “I’m not a bigot, I just want a civilized Europe for my children, and I hate violence.”

Nah.

Children in Palestine with their limbs blown off didn’t move you to talk—French buildings did.

In fact, you are the most violent person on earth.

Luckily, the protestors in France are built differently; they understand the system of power is there to benefit just the few, and they are directing their anger upwards, towards the institutions and the politicians who have consistently failed them.

They know what it feels like to have the social contract broken.

And they carry Palestinian flags because they understand the fight for collective liberation is one and the same.

Statues

There are so many of these dinosaurs who activated when Hermès store was busted in Paris. Children’s limbs being blown off in Palestine doesn’t move them, Birkin does.

They were leaving their verbal diarrhea in the comment section, all over the place, insisting, like uneducated fossils they are, that the buildings and monuments must be preserved.

Those aren’t your monuments, I thought. It belongs to those children, dinosaur. Then I saw a comment from one French kid that sealed it:

The Statues Belong to the Protesters.

Not the State.

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