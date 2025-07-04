Happy 4th of July! Let’s celebrate America’s independence from mad King George’s subjugation by subjugating the Native Americans. United, free, and independent, it’s our motto; it only applies to us.

The full circle is poetic, from Mad King George, to senile puppet Biden, to the weakest strongmen on Earth, Trump — the populist, fighter of deep states, only to be purchased by its highest bidder.

Hey, there are fireworks tonight!

We are battling depression daily, seeing genocides on our screens, funded by our hard-won, united, free, and independent state — thanks, Founding Fathers.

Is it really depression, or just the emotional weight of surviving capitalism? Our basic needs neglected, billions funneled into foreign wars, free speech silenced to protect the sensibilities of donors, posing as patriots — pledging allegiance to a foreign cult, posing as a state?

America is an extremist oligarchy whose citizens have zero influence on public policy, Matt Cooke once told me.

Happy Independence Day!

Didn’t you hear? A cute, hot Muslim who eats rice with his fingers might become the mayor of Gotham City, a radical who isn’t radical enough for our Founding Fathers, who don’t like a regular Muslim who looks just like them. Their brand of Islamophobia is all photo ops at the Qatar World Cup, shopping sprees in Dubai, and flying home on a plane they gifted you, to lecture us about Arab terrorism.

A systematic mass slaughter, live on your screen, didn’t move you. What’s your red line?

They are coming for you, they say. Who’s coming? Those who warn you are the ones coming, and they are already here.

They are coming for you.

Gays are coming for you to ruin your family, trans are coming for you to assault you, non-binaries are coming for you to confuse your kids, Arabs are coming for you to kill you, Muslims are coming to convert you, immigrants are coming for your jobs.

The only one coming for you, your freedoms, and your quality of life — is your government.

America, the mascot of freedom and opportunity that the world is instructed to envy, doesn’t want global stability if it means empowering a competitor. It still clings to the fading echoes of imperial hubris, relentlessly chasing growth, dominance, and expansion.

Your government convinced you that Zionist feelings are more important than small limbs in Gaza being severed from tiny, motionless bodies.

Your government convinced you that chants about deaf deaf to the Gestapo are more problematic than the government with access to weapons, funding the Gestapo.

You cannot celebrate Independence Day today if you aren’t supportive of the Palestinian plight for independence.

The US House voted to conceal the death toll in Gaza, while your future is being decided by 80-year-olds without a future.

We have been emotionally manipulated, time and again, to believe we are under immediate danger from the crazed other. They would kill you and your family too, a bizarre argument that is supposed to make you atrocity-friendly — Alon Mizrahi told me.

There are fireworks tonight!

Who’s the independent party here?

The state of Israel was not created for the salvation of Jews; it was created for the salvation of Western interests. Palestinians are just paying a perpetual price for it — James Baldwin told me.

The empire’s interests are not your interests.

Is the freedom in the room with us?

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