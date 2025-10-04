Graffiti by the Palestinian artists in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

While none of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels reached Gaza to deliver aid to the starving population, having been illegally intercepted by the Israeli regime in international waters, the mission was nonetheless a great success. It achieved exactly what its organizers intended: pressing the record button and aiming it at the many illegal actions of the Israeli regime.

You should feel good about this mission.

Here’s why:

Sumud stands as the most successful Flotilla mission to date, technically breaking the naval siege, crossing Gaza’s maritime borders, and entering Palestinian territorial waters, reaching 42.5 nautical miles from the Strip, before interception.

After decades of the Israeli genocidal regime controlling the narrative and portraying itself as a victim surrounded by radical terrorists, humanitarians on the Flotillas revealed the true face of the occupation, backed by the entire West, showing the world what the Palestinian people have endured for decades.

Israel has been pouring millions into censoring voices and manufacturing propaganda. Palestinians simply pressed the record button. They didn’t need PR firms or celebrity endorsements — all they needed was a phone. And the humanitarians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla carried their phones on a mission to break the naval siege of Gaza, exposing the occupation from the opposite side of the border.

The occupation pays influencers, curates photo ops, silences dissent, and manipulates headlines. Flotilla missions expose the fallacies of the Israeli narrative with every trip to Gaza. Israel claims it has the right to kidnap humanitarians at sea because they “illegally entered Israeli waters,” while simultaneously insisting they do not occupy Gaza. If Israel does not occupy Gaza, and humanitarians are sailing toward a people whom Israel claims not to occupy, how can Israel legally intercept a peaceful international aid mission heading toward a territory it does not occupy?

Imagine how fragile the illusion Israel and its allies have built, if just a few phones pointed at their actions are enough to dismantle it. Global Sumud Flotilla showed the world that Israeli illusions and lies require constant upkeep, endless throwing money at it, and sailing to Gaza simply ruins their business plan. This is why all the Flotilla missions are despised by Israel.

Itamar Ben-Gvir came out of his dungeon to yell at humanitarians, calling them terrorists; imagine an actual convicted terrorist calling humanitarians — terrorists, his anger and foaming at the mouth expose how pressed and worried he is about their narrative crumbling down in real time. Why would he be so pressed if the Flotilla’s actions are insignificant?

Everything you ever knew about Israel was a controlled narrative. The only reason the truth managed to come out is because they did not count on the fact that most people did not get convinced, regardless of their decades-long efforts, to see Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians as lesser people, deserving of death. And because one little owned by China, which did not control the algorithm, and allowed the truth to be spread.

That is why all Flotilla missions are essential in exposing the reality of Palestinian suffering. It’s a chip in the narrative, it’s exposing to the world a genocidal regime that is claiming not to starve the population they are holding under siege, refusing to allow a drop of help and humanity, dignity, and support to reach the people they claim not to hate.

It’s a win.

This week’s investigative report taught us that Israel is paying influencers $7,000 to post their controlled narrative in the service of upholding the genocidal campaign in Gaza. Since they intercepted all the Flotillas, Israel has been tripping over their own feet to make these propaganda explainer videos, claiming no aid was on the vessels. And all that the pro-Palestinian side has to do — is turn our phones on.

Humanitarians on the Flotilla crushed all their narratives and propaganda with a simple record button.

Justice moves slowly, yet this is a win.

The empire is relentless, but so are we.

Next time? 400 ships!

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