What a week, folks. It ended quite well, if you ask me—hopeful, even. The White House posting an image of Donald Trump looking rather defeated, with his Truth Social rambling in all caps: “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK ”YOU!” really sets the tone for what this world is becoming. And you should feel very hopeful.

Strait of Iran, Trump says. And in three little words, here lies the incompetence and absolute delusion of the most powerful empire on earth. Defeat.

Let’s revisit what the United States and Israel accomplished in Iran over the past six weeks: a failed coup, failed regime change, and a failed attempt to collapse Iran through isolation and sanctions. They bombed Iranian infrastructure, killed Iran’s supreme leader and members of his family, killed schoolgirls and teenage volleyball players, lied about it, and failed to take responsibility.

They showed the world that they are untrustworthy toddlers at the negotiating table and in the realm of international diplomacy. The outcome of this historic US/Israel tag-team failure was the exact opposite of what they had so arrogantly promised.

What did Iran accomplish?

Iran set ceasefire terms with the United States, pushed Israel out of the negotiations, secured the unfreezing of its assets and lifting major sanctions, preserved its sovereignty, and emerged as an economic power.

It proved itself to be an honest and dignified negotiator, rebuilt its global standing, won over much of the American public by recognizing that the battle is as much about information as it is on the battlefield, and challenged decades of Western moral propaganda.

And most importantly, Iran refused to leave Lebanon out of its ceasefire negotiations. After weeks of relentless misinformation and insults, it even drew public praise from Trump—not that it means much coming from such a flippant figure.

What about Israel?

Check out the tweet below by Yair Lapid, an Israeli politician: “There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history.” Both the US and Israel set out to destroy Iran; instead, as Yair Lapid says, “It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu caused due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning.”

Trump set out to Make America Great Again; instead, he exposed the United States to the world as a paper tiger, weakening its military credibility, undermining its diplomacy, and damaging its global standing.

What a brilliant strategic play by Iran. The world won’t go back to what it was before this.

Whatever happens next, this moment may be remembered as one of the most significant strategic turnarounds in recent history.

The blockade.

But the clearest display of defeat came in a single moment outside the White House, when Trump let out a breath that sounded equal parts relief and disbelief:

“The blockade is more powerful than the bombing, if you want to know the truth."

Chris Hedges:

“Iran has brilliantly broken out of Washington's 47 year cage by leveraging their strategic power over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has completely shattered the American empire's containment strategy.”

Amir Amini:

“Iran has maintained its sovereignty and completely restored its image on the world stage like a phoenix rising from the ashes. As it stands today, this will go down in history as one of the greatest strategic achievements ever.”

Mohammad Marandi:

“The Zionist regime will always fail against the Axis of Resistance.”

Will this cessation of fire hold?

No, it very likely won’t. We all know Netanyahu and Israel are incapable of restraining themselves from mass murdering civilians. I’m sure they’ll try again, but Iran tied their negotiation proposal to ceasefire in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz passage. If Israel breaks it, we’ll surely see another round of boom boom Tel Aviv.

Judge Andrew Napolitano:

“Do the Israelis ever abide by a ceasefire?”

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson:

“Never. I don't think the Hebrew word must not mean the same as the English word. Netanyahu doesn’t seem to know what it is.”

Real estate crooks.

I don’t think people are fully comprehending how much damage Steve Witcoff and Jared Kushner have done to the American people by convincing Trump to start this war. Doing this while holding security clearances, for the benefit of a foreign country and to the detriment of their own citizens, they should be tried for treason.

There isn’t enough public outcry about the monstrosity of Jared Kushner. He’s basically a clean-cut, more demure Epstein. Kushner is running the same op for Israel by “persuasion” and “business deals” as Epstein did with sex trafficking and blackmail.

Israel’s entire ability to exist while committing such medieval violence on its neighbors and the indigenous people they occupy is made possible by running the kompromat. People need to realize that it is a business model that allowed them to still be standing today, in all their impunity, without anyone in power willing to challenge their war crimes. And if the state runs on kompromat, that business model cannot stop with the death of Epstein; someone else needs to continue running it.

Jared Kushner.

The daily cost of the war on Iran ran from 800 million to 2 billion. If that wasn’t enough damage to the citizens of this country with the biggest wealth gap recorded in history, the Trump administration has sought an extra $200 billion supplemental funding package to sustain these operations.

How about the damage done to the entire world’s safety and economic stability? All this for representing Israel’s interests in the White House.

Iran is resetting the system.

These are groundbreaking times we are witnessing. Iran and its allies are resetting the systems that are running on the Zionist influence of the Western governments. Now that Iran has shown real deterrence and economic power with the Strait of Hormuz, there will be more negotiations that will change the power dynamics, which gives Iran leverage to demand the inclusion of Palestinian rights to self-determination.

We must never, ever be complacent about the Palestine question.

These changes in the global power systems could work for American interests too; they only don’t work for the Zionist interests. I predict it will all boil down to how much stranglehold Netanyahu and the casino Zionists from Vegas have over Donald Trump.

Fourth center of global power.

I recommend checking out this opinion piece by Robert A. Pape, meticulously breaking down why Iran is quickly emerging as a fourth center of global power, alongside China, Russia, and the United States. Robert argues that it is not due to economic scale or military capability, but “from its control over the most important energy choke point in the global economy, the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The United States faces a difficult choice: either commit to a long-term effort to reassert control over the Strait of Hormuz, or accept a new global energy arrangement in which U.S. control is no longer assured. If it chooses acceptance, the outcome is clear: The international system will reorganize with Iran as a fourth center of global power. Yet if the United States chooses to reassert military control, it is in for a long battle, one it could well lose. The Iran war is not a military conflict from which the United States can simply back out, with things reverting to how they were before. Iran would surely demand a heavy price in a new accommodation with the United States — but this price will surely be less costly than that of the alternative future. This is a transformational war, and if these changes continue for even a few years, the global order will change irrevocably.”

Western arrogance and unchecked power have maybe, possibly, finally met their match.

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