Antagolist

Antagolist

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arh.aurora's avatar
arh.aurora
Aug 26, 2024

"Fundamentally misaligned"—yep, that sums it up perfectly.

Don't ask me how, but there I was, back in March, watching "This is Me Now" and thinking, What on earth is this woman thinking? Seriously, sharing letters that a guy carefully kept, turning them into a book for a whole team to read, and then making a movie out of it?

The look on his face when he found out—priceless. He asked for one simple thing: privacy. No social media, please. But JLo? She is social media, and she plays that game like a pro.

But let's not put all the blame on her. Come on, you can't be 52 and still blaming the media. You know who you dated, who you were engaged to, and who you married. How does a 52-year-old not know how to set boundaries by now?

oh, yeah, and love, love, love "I know signs oh so well. Especially when they’re not attached to my own relationships". Honestly, if I had a penny for every time I nailed it about someone else’s relationship while completely missing the boat on my own, I'd be swimming in pennies.

But seriously, how do we fix that? Should we draft our best friends to spy on our love lives and give us the honest truth, while we return the favor? Is that the secret to untangling this mess? Because clearly, self-awareness isn’t doing the trick!

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