In the early hours of Sunday, the most moral army in the world seized a sailing boat in international waters, carrying symbolic humanitarian aid to a territory it claims neither to occupy nor hold under military blockade.

In the weeks leading up to a Freedom Flotilla attempting to break the blockade of Gaza, the mainstream media was full of Israeli apologists explaining to us brainless antisemites, as if we are incapable of seeing, reading, or simply hearing their unhinged politicians and journalists make public threats—how the humanitarian vessel heading to the Gaza Strip was “breaching a military blockade.”

Before the renowned international terrorists carrying baby formula, medicine and bags of flour boarded Madleen, the most moral army and its supporters were telling us there was “no blockade of Gaza,” — just a necessery precaution against “evil, barbaric jihadi regime”. On Sunday, however, Madleen was “attempting to breach a blockade.”

These fallacies will occur more frequently as more people awaken to the inauthenticity of the Zionist project called Israel—it’s simply hard to maintain a pro-genocide position in truth, logic, or morality when your whole existence is built on brutally violating the entire people whose land you want to take.

Colonialism and occupation were much easier to sustain before smartphones and social media. Today, hasbara is visibly slipping. Their talking points grow increasingly unhinged — like members of a recently dismantled cult, suddenly released, trying to explain to the rest of us how the world works after decades of isolation and indoctrination.

Israelis, too, are victims of the Zionist project. Imagine living in a bubble for so long, with your government spending a hundred years drilling certain beliefs into your system, only to step outside and realize the rest of the world doesn’t share your biblical derangement. No matter how hard you try to repeat those ingrained talking points, the world simply refuses to see the Palestinian people the way you were taught to.

Inhuman. Irrelevant. Unworthy.

Caitlin Johnstone explains it well:

“Most Israel apologia is just saying ridiculous nonsense in an assertive tone and demanding to be taken seriously. They’re butchering children by the thousands in a completely undisguised effort to purge all Palestinians from a Palestinian territory, and then spouting a bunch of transparently bogus talking points to try and spin this as fine and normal. But because mainstream institutions solemnly promote this obvious bullshit, we’re expected to treat it like it’s a completely valid position that needs to be respected.”

Madleen.

What happened on the Madleen Freedom Flotilla on Sunday was expected by the people on it, and all of us who followed their journey.

As predicted, the most moral army in the world was ready for battle on the high seas. After all, the word was Liam Cunningham was aboard Madleen—Davos Seaworth in the flesh—a seasoned warrior who honed his combat skills in the realms of Westeros; it was just too risky to leave it to chance. One must take the ship!

The most moral army and its commandos who came to peacefully seize the international ship in the international waters, heading to a foreign territory they neither occupy or impose the blockade on—sprinkled a white chemical substance on the board of the ship they came to peacefuly sieze, with drones and quadchopers in tow, ready for Hanibal Directive if Davos Seaworth tries something unseemly.

Ah, shucks! He wasn’t on board! Just the notorious internationally wanted terrorist Greta Thunberg, along with a few minor, unimportant players we could easily execute using our “Oopsies, my bad!” technique the world accepts — Every. Single. Time.

Damn, that Greta! It’s almost as if she was placed on that boat, as — I don’t know, a security measure?

There’s nothing the most moral, most trigger-happy army in the world wanted more than to sprinkle Madleen with bullets instead of white chemicals, like they did in 2010 when they executed ten people on Mavi Marmara. But it’s 2025, and they’re all tangled up in this newfangled nonsense called social media, international law, and public opinion.

How dare the Madleen Freedom Flotilla sail into international waters attempting to reach the people whose land we don’t occupy or impose a blockade on, planning to come and arm them with, erm — food?

And look at us and how the most moral we are — we only took Greta’s ship, sprayed them with chemical agent, kidnapped them, detained them; we didn’t kill her!

The bar is devastatingly low.

Caitlin kills it again, pun intended:

“One of the most common hasbara lines today is "I bet you're mad the IDF just arrested Greta and her friends instead of murdering them! You were hoping they'd get killed!" It reveals so much about how cynical these freaks are that they'd project such a desire onto normal people. These psychos are scrambling all over the internet trying to argue that it is actually good and normal to kidnap people for trying to deliver food to a besieged and starving civilian population, and even arguing that Israel should be viewed as kind and compassionate for merely kidnapping them instead of murdering them. I mean, how fucked up do you have to be inside to make that work in your mind? There has to be something seriously, deeply wrong with you.”

The sandwich.

The first offensive thing the most moral army did, in my opinion, is hand the people who just came from Sicily, hello, Sicily — that cotton candy pretending to be bread.

In all seriousness, this move will be remembered as the tick of the clock when Zionism died. That’s it, folks, pack it up. I don’t see how it’s possible to recover from the embarrassment of handing water and a sandwich to non-starving Westerners who don’t need to be fed — right after you sicced speedboats and quadcopters on them, sprayed them with chemicals, made them raise their hands in surrender for trying to smuggle weapons of mass distruction called baby formula to a land that isn’t yours, through international waters that don’t belong to you, on the way to feed a starving population you’re massacring daily.

The cynicism of jamming Madleen’s comms so they cannot call for help while simultaneously trying to convince the world you’re the moral, humane side, whose hand is forced into massacring children, fearing a phone camera, and a bag of flour like it’s the battle for your survival.

Your survival is sitting on the opposite side of feeding, loving, supporting, understanding, reflecting, accepting. How can you exist if all this grief and violence are required for your survival?

“Selife yacht.”

What we’ve come to understand about Israel and its most moral army is that they can’t stand being outdone. They hate it when prominent figures publicly call out their war crimes. They hate it when publicity is used to expose the human rights violations they commit.

The most moral army, which turned off their cameras while detaining international citizens who committed no crime, in international waters that don’t belong to them, en route to a territory they claim not to occupy—made sure to turn the cameras back on for the spectacle of handing out sandwiches to non-starving Westerners.

That’s exactly why this mission took place. Not only to challenge the siege and deliver aid to starving people under blockade, but to expose the full architecture of the occupation; its lies, its immorality, its criminality, and the farce of its public narrative.

The real show is not the flotilla - it’s the cruelty of a regime that fears food more than fire. — Krar Wahaj

The purpose.

I’ll use the words of Yasemin Acar, one of the humanitarians on board Madleen, who shouted this in the camera as she was about to be kidnapped and detained by the most moral army in the world:

“Please put pressure on the governments, tell them that we are here because they are aiding and abetting this genocide. They are upholding a legal blockade, they're using starvation as a weapon of war, this cannot go on, we cannot live in a future like this — you need to do everything in your power, use your bodies, use your voices, amplify the voice of Palestinians and do tell them that we are here because they're not doing their jobs.”

Greta.

In a world full of influencers who influence nothing, and Kim Kardashians who hoard social capital only to inflate themselves further, enter Greta Thunberg.

In a time when most people we know remain silent, unwilling to risk comfort, careers, or even a single word in defense of the people being exterminated on our phones daily, Greta gives us all hope that a different world is possible. A world rooted in conscience, courage, and the hope that society might still evolve beyond its current indifference.

That young girl stepped onto that boat solely to help keep them safe, risking her comfortable Western life, and her actual life — fully aware her enormous public profile and prominence would serve as a shield against the world’s most moral army gunning them all down like they did on the Mavi Marmara.

Alon Mizrahi captured the influence someone like Greta Thunberg carries — not just in exposing the Zionist project and Israel’s daily war crimes, but in challenging the moral decay of a world that watches genocide unfold in real time and says nothing:

“Zionists are so triggered by Greta because she's immune to their bullshit and blackmail. She has an actual moral vision and unshakeable conviction; they cannot handle someone with any power cutting confidently through their yapping, bitching, gaslighting and gloating. They need old, flawed, perverted, pliable figures in positions of influence; they have no idea what to do with young, morally whole, and ideological. They know that a generation like this spells doom for their movement of enslavement, theft, moral decay, and excessive privilege.”

The Madleen Freedom Flotilla stands as a symbol of courage, determination, and people-powered resistance — a reminder that it’s up to us, not our governments, to organize, act, and do everything we can to stop this genocide and build a world where the rights of all people are respected.

A young girl with a following can pierce through a century of propaganda and shake the foundations of decades of gaslighting. Let her and this small sailboat be a reminder that you, too, can do more. Try harder. Speak louder. Let the silence break with you.

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