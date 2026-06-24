Last night’s clean sweep for Zohran Mamdani-endorsed candidates in New York’s Democratic primary sent a clear message to not only the citizens and the establishment of the United States but the entire world: we do not want corporate money in politics; we don’t want fascism on our streets; we don’t want wars; and we don’t want our tax money funding Israel, a state committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of their neighbors and the people they occupy.

I love this breakdown by ABC Eyewitness News:

“New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani flexed his political muscle Tuesday, getting a clean sweep as his three endorsed congressional candidates advanced to November’s general election, ousting two incumbent Democratic congressmen. The mayor said it was a question of electing “better Democrats” who would “put working people back at the heart of politics.” The approach consternated some in Democratic leadership, but the outcome showcased Mamdani’s rising influence.”

Flexed his political muscle.

You got that right. The people of New York have had enough of establishment Democrats offering absolutely nothing but — we aren’t Trump. Consistently not having a policy, not working for the benefit of your constituents, blasting MAGA and Trump in public while being the kinder, more “progressive” partner of the uniparty ruling this country.

In New York’s 7th Congressional District, Mamdani-backed state Assemblywoman Claire Valdez won over Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

In the 10th District, another Mamdani-backed candidate, former city comptroller Brad Lander, beat incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman.

In the 13th District, the mayor’s candidate, community advocate Darializa Avila Chevalier, beat incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

For State Senate, Aber Kawas, a Palestinian organizer and democratic socialist fighting for affordable housing, immigrant rights, and no money for war, also won.

A sweep.

It’s one of the biggest upsets in a New York House primary. These victories mean three Mamdani allies will step into Congress in January.

And Zionists are shaking in their boots.

AIPAC is livid.

Do you remember this?

Pro-Israel and dark money groups spent a collective $8.4 million across the three races against Mamdani’s endorsed candidates and lost all three!

Democracy is the vehicle to end democracy?

Check out this tweet below, this reaction, and this coping from pro-genocidal, Islamophobic folks who know support for Israel is collapsing at lightning speed.

Check out Politico:

“Progressives who ran hard against the war in Gaza swept a trio of congressional primaries Tuesday in America’s most heavily Jewish city, turbocharging the Democratic Party’s yearslong shift away from Israel. The results paint a picture of a Democratic Party rapidly shifting on an issue that was once considered a bipartisan prerequisite for success in the Big Apple and beyond. Progressives’ victories show that harsh criticism of Israel is now not only politically survivable, but can be advantageous in New York City’s dominant party. “In a Democratic primary, the people who are against the war in Gaza have a massive political advantage in 2026,” said Jon Paul Lupo, a longtime Democratic strategist in New York who served as an adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In New York, progressives’ tour de force indicate the Israel criticism that powered Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year remains ascendent. Mamdani boosted Lander, Valdez and Avila Chevalier to victory on Tuesday. “This signals a substantial shift in policy toward Israel,” said veteran New York-based Democratic strategist Basil Smikle. “Unfortunately, democratic socialism and anti-Israel Democrats are going to have a stronger footing than ever before,” said Alex Hoffman, a Democratic strategist and donor adviser who wasn’t involved in these campaigns. “For pro-Israel groups, there really needs to be a rethink of the strategy, the people involved and how money gets spent. Otherwise it’s going to hurt Democrats nationally.”

And you still thing organizing doesn’t work? People cannot make a change? Voting cannot make a difference?

Well, think again!

Jennifer Welch of the I’ve Had It Podcast did a spot-on breakdown of the historic nature of last night’s sweep:

“What happened in New York last night was the citizens standing up against corporations, against fascism, against MAGA, against corporate Democrats, against establishment Democrats. And this is hopefully going to sweep the entire country. And people go, "Oh my god, they're so radical.” They're really not. Not wanting to kill kids, not wanting to fund a country that intentionally targets children is not radical in the least. It is radical, homicidal, and genocidal to kill kids. And then to call the people who oppose that anti-Semitic assholes; this is the biggest bunch of gaslighting, and fuckery on the planet. And good on Zohran for standing up and believing in something and calling these corporate packs out for being the monsters that they are. And shame on every Democratic politician that takes money from the same fascists that are funding the dismantling of the United States of America and who willfully smile and fund the intentional targeting of kids.”

People have had enough.

Jennifer continues:

“The Democratic Party is now built by corporations. The Democratic Party abandoned Americans, and they're just a MAGA lite, a masterclass in gaslighting. You should be fighting for the American people and listening to what they're saying. They want fighters. You want to go fight for corporations and fight for these lobbyists. The same big tech, the same AIPAC, the same big oil, the same big pharma that fund MAGA also fund the Democratic Party. And our base just isn't as dumb as the Republican base. That's what you're dealing with. You're dealing with a high-information voter base. Zohran has proven in the biggest, most capitalistic experiment on the planet, New York City, that you can take on the Democratic establishment, you can take on billionaires, you can take on Trump, you can do all of it, and you can still win. You can endorse three Democratic socialist candidates, not taking any corporate money, and you can still win. The assholes in this situation are the corporations. The corporations took over the Democratic Party. They are the parasites. What happened in New York City last night is liberation. the first steps of liberation of the Democratic Party back to being a party that delivers materially for the people. People are sick to death of being lied to. And the Democratic establishment is finding out right now. Your voter base is not nearly as dumb as the corporations that fund you want them to be.”

Truly great analysis by Jennifer, give it a watch when you have a chance!

Congrats, New York! Revolution starts HERE.

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