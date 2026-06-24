Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris Dixon's avatar
Chris Dixon
Jun 24

We just had two progressive candidates here in NJ — both speaking out against AIPAC and the genocide in Gaza — win their Democratic primaries.

Both had to win against a lot of corporate money being thrown against them. AIPAC spent a lot of money against one of them, and she still won.

I feel like this is a progressive wildfire that is starting to spread, and Mamdani lit the match.

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1 reply by Miranda Vidak
Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
Jun 24

The shift in America isn’t subtle anymore. A country battered by inequality, rage, and exhaustion is drifting toward ideas it once swore it would never touch. As frustration deepens, socialist rhetoric is gaining ground — not because people suddenly love ideology, but because the old system looks hollow, corrupt, and incapable of protecting anyone.

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