Antagolist

Antagolist

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Ksenija Torbarina's avatar
Ksenija Torbarina
Sep 12, 2025

Excellent, and raising awareness of Islamophobia starts with writing like this and then discussing it. There is work to be done, but it can and must be done. Thank you.

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Paula Plesko's avatar
Paula Plesko
Sep 11, 2025

Miranda, brilliant! Thank you

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