Antagolist

Antagolist

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Julija
Nov 27, 2024

Happy birthday, Miranda. In the past year your words healed my broken heart many times, and I thank you for that. It felt like a warm hug from far away, cause my friends who are close are mostly silent and living in a bubble. Sending warm hugs your way and I am proud of you to be on that list. ❤️

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AnaMM
Nov 27, 2024

Oh, and happy birthday!!!

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