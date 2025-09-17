Antagolist

Antagolist

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Jeff Story's avatar
Jeff Story
Sep 20, 2025

Thought experiment: what if all Palestinians converted to Judaism? In fact descendants of ancient Hebrew people can be proven with DNA, I am told. It would make the blatant racism more naked and remove the fig leaf of victimhood from the Cossacks masquerading as injured Jews. Their Pogrom/Genocide against Jews would threaten the Holocaust Industry in the US and elsewhere. Killing Jewish babies for Cossack lies? No longer Goyim?

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