Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karla Tippitt's avatar
Karla Tippitt
Jan 13, 2025

These are the dumbest ppl that ever been on this planet, to have to be told to tie your shoes or your gonna fall is baffling!! It's time to do work, fck them and those that know we will meet in the middle, love u.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Miranda Vidak
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.