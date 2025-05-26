They even stole my writing from me. I haven’t written in months—I don’t have the words. They took the one thing I’ve always relied on to make sense of the world. This isn’t writer’s block, and it’s not about having time. It’s that no words feel accurate anymore.

I say they, and you instantly know who they are; I don’t have to name them. They who commit it, and they who fund it. They who justify it and lie about what they’ve done.

It’s far beyond what we once thought would be too much. A new category needs to be invented, and I can’t find the proper words for it. Every single day brings another atrocity, worse than the last. You brace yourself to write about one, and another pings your phone before finishing the first paragraph.

BREAKING! Another death, another massacre. Another body, dismembered in the name of self-defense. The third, the fifth, the seventeenth. Another hospital or a school bombed by the people who don’t bomb hospitals or schools. Another lie, another denial about what we just saw on our screens.

It. Doesn’t. Stop.

I’m not blocked—I’m emptied. There are no words brutal enough to hold this depravity. For the past 19 months, I’ve exhausted every word in my vocabulary: horrific, gruesome, apocalyptic, grotesque. None of them feel strong enough anymore. None of them come close to capturing the glee with which an entire people is being destroyed.

My mind is leaving me.

I wake up every morning afraid to touch my phone; it holds death, blood, breathless babies who barely tasted this world’s air, and children’s feet severed from their legs.

I no longer have the words to describe the depravity of legacy media, scrambling to find the softest, most palatable language for the most grotesque atrocity of our lived experience, all while the world remains complicit in silence. The scenes so harrowing, they make you question your place in this reality.

How do you continue living among those who attempt to justify the mutilation of innocent children, because… Stop giving us your because. We do not accept your because. Your because is not our because.

I cannot take the occupier and their supporters working overtime to flip the reality on its head. Telling us this carnage has a reason, that it must happen, that there is no way to avoid small lifeless bodies lying on a cold hospital floor, lucky to just be dead, and not charred to death, and if we refuse to accept it, then we just hate all Jewish people.

Humanity isn’t built to witness this much carnage—at least not the sane world, the one that wasn’t raised in a cult of supremacy and doesn’t feed on hatred of Arab people. This isn’t even just about land; it’s as if that hatred fuels their entire existence and gives them meaning.

How did we not catch this before?

I feel ashamed that the Palestinian people had to wait this long for the world to finally see them, hear them, and even now, with all this awareness, it’s still not enough. Not even close.

I have no more words; I have said it all. I repeated it all, over and over. The Palestinian people have told you, shown you, it’s on your screens. They’ve done everything humanly possible to make you understand what’s happening to them. They’ve shoved their dead, headless, charred children into your feed. They’ve written their wills for you to read after being blown to pieces by the latest weapons designed to be tested on them, possibly used on us all—if we step out of line.

Scenes from Gaza feel even more harrowing than Auschwitz—this time, they’re livestreamed to our phones, accompanied by the perpetrators’ glee. Nothing, literally nothing, can stop the biblical pain these people have been subjected to: lives erased, childhoods denied. They aren’t allowed to have lives, careers, successes, or accomplishments; their sole purpose is escaping the biblically deranged cult hunting them down.

We’re not even pretending anymore. Biblically deranged cult, helped by the equally deranged US empire, doesn’t even bother to explain anymore—they used to offer us the days of the week written in Arabic as proof of terrorist command centers under the hospitals; now, they don’t even bother.

Today, they execute medical workers point-blank, bury their bodies and ambulances casually, with no effort to hide it. They don’t even bother to destroy their victim’s phones, knowing that getting caught will make no difference—they can simply say, OOPSIES, MY BAD and the world will accept it.

The world won’t, the people won’t, but your politicians will, and they will hunt you down, Gestapo style, and deport you for interfering with the deviance of their Western values.

They started with illegal immigrants. Moved on to legal immigrants. To residents and green card holders. Soon on to naturalized citizens. Then you, the citizen. No one will survive this, not even those watching from afar. — @PoetsGaza

The Empire, finally exposed to what they have always been, you just didn’t have the phones—completely divorced from reality, thinking they are exceptional, fighting everyone on the planet, whether its the tarrif wars, trade battles, sanctions they impose to everyone fighting their hegemony—giving the world lessons in morality while sending bombs to Israel to mutilate kids in Gaza.

Blabbering about the crimes of Saddam, Gaddafi, Assad, and Putin with such nauseating hypocrisy; Marandi — The United States is so sinister and so evil because it has a murderous culture they are blaming on other nations, but with much more hypocrisy. The West kills, and then they expect you to thank them and to acknowledge their moral superiority.

Homogeny, choosing war over diplomacy, arrogance, corruption. Do you not see how quickly it escalated—from Gaza to unconstitutional human rights violations, to First Amendment rights violations?

Galloway - Why are we doing all this? Bending the entire shape of our society, disfiguring the face of society, why are we doing it? For Israel?

Everything and everyone are exposed.

The entire civilized social order is being dismantled. The international humanitarian organizations do not exist in reality. They are the same as Instagram influencers. The UN is a content creator with no actual power to implement change. The UN is just rules, with no tools. The international law isn’t built to protect Palestine, it was built to contain it.

The International Court of Justice granted Israel a 6-month delay in the genocide case. Six months? An order extending Israel’s time to respond to South Africa’s genocide claims against it for its conduct in Gaza from the original July 28 deadline to January 12, 2026. Do you know what 6 months mean while 150-200 people are being killed daily?

Democrats provoking Russia, Republicans provoking China, both alternately provoking Iran, and everyone they deem a threat to their hegemony—this is why your eggs are $15, and your giving birth bill totals $39,000. This is why New York looks like it’s in the 1970s with the number of homeless, drugged-up people lying on the streets and pissing in subways.

Your government doesn’t reflect your interests; they don’t care about you, a voter in your respective district. Your representatives do the bidding of a foreign nation and reflect the interests of those who funded their elections: Israel and the Israel lobby.

Israel, that “only democracy in the Middle East” and “the most moral army in the world”—imagine the offensiveness, the utter disrespect to our shared humanity, of trying to pin these words to the most depraved cult on earth and expecting us to accept it. To threaten to ruin our lives if we don’t, using evidence they themselves provide, on our own phones?

What is this timeline we’re stuck in? It feels like a Marvel movie where we’ve accidentally been thrown into the wrong reality—surrounded by horrors on every side, with no way out.

Assassinating photojournalists alongside her entire family, just for spite, to hide the truth, after her documentary was announced to premiere at Cannes. Bombing a humanitarian ship in international waters, nearly striking Great Thunberg who was about to board that ship, carrying aid to Gaza. Drone bombing a ship in the middle of Europe, and you still don’t see the audacity these lunatics operate with as a threat to all of humanity?

Do you realize we live in a timeline where Israel could assassinate Greta Thunberg on a humanitarian ship, then say OOPSIES MY BAD, it was a mistake, and the world would accept it, without holding them accountable?

It just doesn’t stop with depravity, those who are committing it, those who fund it, and then try to gaslight you into what you just saw.

Johnstone—"Israel and its western backers understand that truth and support for Israel are mutually exclusive. Those who support Israel are not interested in the truth, and those who are interested in the truth don’t support Israel.”

And as you already know, it’s going to get a lot worse. These 19 months since the genocide in Gaza was launched were just a prep, training your eyes for what you’re about to see. Netanyahu announced to the world that his cabinet approved an expanded military operation, described as a plan to “conquer Gaza”. You know what’s coming. Zionists know they won’t get another chance to do what they are doing now. It’s the least push, now-or-never moment for Zionist aspirations, as Alon Mizrahi expertly says.

A few days ago, Mileikowsky also stood in front of the camera to declare to the world that “Free Palestine is just today’s Heil Hitler.” As Alon Mizrahi rightly points out—”This is not about historical perspective. This is future-facing and indicative of policy.

He explains further:

“What Netanyahu is saying here - the true bone-chilling core of it - is that he is using all his power and influence around the globe to make your government treat you like a nazi. Which only means total annihilation. Netanyahu is letting the entire world know that he and his people, and all the organizations he owns and controls, are going for humanity's throat.” The aim is not to destroy Palestine: this Netanyahu already takes for granted. The aim now is to destroy human society - or at least Western society, for starters (Israel is deeply involved in lobbying against China in the US). This is Netanyahu announcing the beginning of Phase II of his war against the West. It is no longer 'defending Israel', or even defending the genocide. It is destroying the fabric of life, and using his power, influence, and control over Western establishments to drive humanity over the abyss and into extreme violence and terror.”

The future is truly anti-zionist, or apocalyptic. Sadly, it’s probably both.

Where do we go from here?

Above all, the real work is within you. You will start seeing the Muslim and Arab countries in the same way you see yourself. You will be conscious of your lifelong learning about Western values being superior to the rest of the planet. You will start reacting to the bombing of children in the Middle East with the same horror you would react if the bomb fell in Rome and slaughtered Italian toddlers, or if a whole building in Midtown Manhattan was struck and a dozen American children were charred to death on 6th Avenue.

Our resistance is changing these mindsets. We aren’t helpless. We can reset this world. YOU can reset this world. You will learn about the people of the Middle East—learn their customs, their culture, learn about Ramadan, learn to honor their holidays the way they honor your fucking Christmases and Easters. And you will raise your children to respect other cultures, religions, and understand that being born in the West does not warrant superiority.

“And the good news is we have truth on our side. The propaganda is deceitful, and the truth is getting more and more exposure. Humans are getting better and better at sharing ideas and information about what’s really happening in our world. We just need to open our eyes. We just need to let truth get a word in edgewise. That’s all that needs to happen.” — Johnstone

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